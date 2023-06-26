MOREHEAD CITY — From robotics to designing skateboard parks, nearly 100 elementary and rising middle school students were immersed in science, technology, engineering and math last week during Camp Invention at Morehead City Elementary School.
Camp Invention, held June 19-22, was designed to instill a love for STEM-related fields in kindergarten through sixth grade students. It also promoted building confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and entrepreneurship.
This was the 18th year that the county school system, in partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, has offered the camp. It included four stations incorporating hands-on STEM activities centered around the theme, “Wonder.”
Camp director Kari Willis, also a science teacher at East Carteret High School, said, “These kids are learning to work in teams and getting to experience learning that Is beyond the classroom. They are learning critical thinking, problem solving, innovation and a lot of real world solutions.”
There was plenty of inventing going on June 21 as children were involved in multiple projects while rotating between four stations.
The first station, MimicBot, involved children using recyclables to create animal robots that mimicked sound.
A second station, Catching Air, had students immersed in physics, engineering and art by designing and building their own skateboard parks, complete with a tiny skateboarder.
A third station, Invention Celebration, had campers take on the role of event planners as they threw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
The fourth station, Pop-Up Venture, turned students into entrepreneurs as they created their own mini pop-up businesses. Students learned about obtaining business loans, getting permits and other skills necessary to start a business.
Many of the campers, like rising Beaufort Elementary School second-grader Brecken Hines, had an interest in science and engineering.
“I did the camp because I heard there were robots,” Brecken said. “I want to be an engineer.”
Rising Morehead City Primary School second-grader Eli Roberts said, “It’s fun because I’m making stuff and learning how stuff is made. I want to be a scientist or a builder.”
Camp instructor Crystal Hines, a science teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy in Havelock, said she loved seeing students have more time to create and problem solve.
“These kids are getting physics lessons like gravity and friction,” she said. “They also get to be creative and design their own skate ramps and roads. It’s a great camp.”
Camp invention serves about 118,000 students each year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information, visit invent.org/camp.
