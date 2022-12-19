MOREHEAD CITY — From shepherds guarding their flocks to a Bethlehem innkeeper turning away Mary and Joseph because of no vacancies, members of First Methodist Church presented a live drive-thru nativity Sunday night that spanned two blocks.
An arch marks the entrance into the city of Bethlehem during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at First Methodist Church in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Children from First Methodist Church in Morehead City portray a choir of angels as they sing Christmas carols during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of First Methodist Church in Morehead City, from left, Brandon and Chanae Krahn and their daughter Charlotte, 2, portray Mary and Joseph with baby Jesus in the manger and an angel during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening. (Cheryl Burke photo)
First Methodist Church members handle live sheep as they portray Bethlehem shepherds during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at the church. (Cheryl Burke photo)
First Methodist Church members, from left, Katelyn Starling and Owen Starling portray Bethlehem inn keepers informing Mary and Joseph, portrayed by their parents Dana and David Starling, that there is no room in the inn for them during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening. (Cheryl Burke photo)
First Methodist Church member Ben Beck portrays a Roman solder announcing a census for taxes during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at the church. (Cheryl Burke photo)
First Methodist Church members, from foreground to back, Robert Lancaster, Bradley Williams, Mason Williams and Dega Lancaster, portray wise men during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at the church. (Cheryl Burke photo)
First Methodist Church members portray Bethlehem townspeople keeping warm by a fire during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at the church. (Cheryl Burke photo)
First Methodist Church members Carol Compton and her daughter Carson portray angels announcing the birth of Jesus during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at the church. (Cheryl Burke photo)
David Garrison portrays King Herod as youngsters, from left, Luke Birk and Alex Birk, portray soldiers during the live drive-thru Nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, presented Sunday evening at First Methodist Church in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: Live drive-thru nativity spreads Christmas message
Journey to Bethlehem included nine vignettes depicting the story of the birth of Jesus, starting with three scenes in the church’s parking lot on Bridges Street. Those scenes included townspeople in Nazareth greeting travelers, an angel visiting Mary and an angel speaking to Joseph in a dream.
Vehicles, guided by volunteers and luminaries marking the path, then traveled up 9th Street for three more scenes, including the Roman census, Joseph and Mary being turned away from the inn and angels announcing the birth of Christ to shepherds tending their flocks.
Vehicles then turned right on Arendell Street and entered the church’s front parking lot, where they were greeted by wise men traveling to find Jesus. Drivers then passed by King Herod sitting on his throne, angels singing and Mary and Joseph adoring their son in a manger. The manger scene included live sheep and a donkey standing vigil near the manger.
First Methodist Church Director of Communications Kim McCoury estimated that nearly 200 vehicles drove through the live event, presented by about 30 church members of all ages.
“There were so many people from the community who came out, just not church members,” McCoury said. “It was a steady flow of traffic the whole time.”
McCoury said the church hopes community members enjoyed the event and it helped them remember the meaning of Christmas.
“It was a way to visualize the birth and journey of the holy family on the night of Jesus’ birth,” she said.
This is the second consecutive year the church has presented the Journey to Bethlehem. Those driving through were given CDs and a written script that described each scene. A phone app was also available.
McCoury said the church has posted the program on its website for those who want to go back and listen or read the script if they didn’t take their CDs and programs home.
Church member Dana Starling, who portrayed a pregnant Mary riding on a donkey led by Joseph to the town of Bethlehem, said this was her second year being involved in the production.
“We hope that Journey to Bethlehem will share the story of Jesus so more people will come to know Him. We also want to shine God’s love to the community,” she said.
Terri Garrison, who portrayed Mary being visited by an angel, agreed.
“We thought this was a good way to remind the community about the real meaning of Christmas,” she said.
Elizabeth Robbins of Morehead City was among those who drove through Journey to Bethlehem.
“It’s Christmas and this is a good way to celebrate it,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful that the church is doing this.”
Casey Carter of Morehead City, who was driving through with her children, agreed.
“We belong to the church, and I wanted to support them and show the kids the Advent story,” she said.
In addition to First Methodist’s presentation, Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church presented a drive-thru Nativity Dec. 16-17, and Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will present a drive-thru Nativity 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23.
