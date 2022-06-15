RALEIGH — The state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding will hold a virtual public meeting 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 22.
The committee was created to provide a public forum for comments and input related to implementation of N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency mitigation grant programs, including the Strategic Buyout Program. HUD has made a total of $202 million in funding available to North Carolina for mitigation activities.
People interested in attending the June 22 virtual meeting should register online at: https://bit.ly/CACmtgJune22.
A division of the state Department of Public Safety, the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, buyout, resiliency, affordable housing, infrastructure and pandemic relief, among others. Learn more at ReBuild.NC.Gov.
