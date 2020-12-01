County logs 35 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 35 more COVID-19 cases to its count Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 1,930 documented cases since March.
Of the total cases, officials say 245 are considered active, up from 231 active cases reported Monday. Meanwhile, 1,665 people have recovered, and Carteret County’ss death toll remains at 20.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported four COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at the facility, the same number as was reported Monday.
Additionally, the Carteret County public school system reported four more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases connected to the system up to 61 since the start of the academic year. Of the new cases, one was confirmed Nov. 24 at West Carteret High School, two cases were confirmed Nov. 26 at Morehead City Primary School and an additional case at WCHS
