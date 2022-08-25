MOREHEAD CITY — Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend.
Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.
Scheduled participants include Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, Gyre Records of Beaufort, Wino Records of Atlantic Beach, Country Feedback of Tarboro, Retro Records of Jacksonville and Double Cheese Records of Winterville, with many other independent dealers as well.
"We see collectors of every age group, genre, and format at our shows," said organizer Phil Sabella, 47. "Some customers are hunting dollar bin bargains to fill holes in their collection, while others are searching for their Holy Grails. It’s an awesome variety. Highlights at shows seem to be hard rock/heavy metal, jazz, blues and classic country, but all genres are always represented well. When talking to customers about our shows, I only somewhat jokingly say this very true statement: 'Our vendors carry it all, from classical to death metal and everything in between.' We usually have several hundred customers come in and out of our shows throughout the day. I expect the same for the show in Morehead City."
While scheduling a record show over Labor Day weekend at a history museum might seem an odd choice of date and venue, Sabella says the event was a year in the making.
"We chose to launch our first Carteret County show on Labor Day weekend for several reasons," he said. "First, it was honestly the only date that fit our business and personal calendar. Second, we consulted with like-minded businesses across the Crystal Coast for their thoughts of a Labor Day weekend launch, and the vast majority told us that they see an increase in store traffic and profitability on that weekend. Locals also told us that launching on Labor Day weekend was a great idea because they, too, want something different to do. Everything in life is a gamble, but Labor Day weekend will not keep music collectors away from this event. If anything, I believe it will enhance the show."
THE 'IT' FACTOR
As for the location, Sabella said the History Museum of Carteret County was "just a perfect fit."
"We scouted several different locations in Swansboro, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Morehead City. Nothing felt quite right. They were either too small or too expensive to suit our needs. When you're scouting locations for an event like this, you’re looking for the 'IT' factor, where you walk in the room, and everything just comes together. Steve Anderson, the museum director, completely understood what we wanted to do and is very excited to have us.
“That means a lot, because you want to partner with someone who believes in the event,” he added. “The History Museum meets our needs perfectly, and the cool thing is that when customers come to the record show, they receive free admission, not only to the show, but to the museum as well. Families can make a day of it and, there is something for everyone. The museum also has ample parking, which is a huge bonus."
The History Museum of Carteret County is described as "a small museum presenting objects and exhibits tracing local history" and includes a gift shop and cafe. Operated by the Carteret County Historical Society, the museum is well worth a stop itself and occasionally schedules other events. But this marks the first time it has hosted the Crystal Coast Record Show.
Thirty tables are available for the show (some vendors may set up multiple tables), and spaces are going fast. Payment (cash, check, credit cards, PayPal, etc.) is vendor specific. Free coffee and donuts (courtesy of Mug Shots Lounge of Morehead City and Glazed-N-Dazed of Emerald Isle) will be provided for vendors as they set up the morning of the show, and Sabella is working to have a food truck on site to serve refreshments during the day.
Sabella also thanks Meredith Dillon, area director of sales for Crown Hotel and Travel Management, for her help in arranging the show, and Palm Suites in Atlantic Beach for offering discounted room rates to CCRS vendors and patrons.
If the show proves a smash hit, additional shows can be expected, tentatively set for Dec. 3 and April 15, 2023. For more information or to book a table, call Phil's Music Exchange at 252-291-8463 or visit online at www.philsmusicexchange.com
BLAME IT ON BILLY JOEL
Sabella admits to being bitten by the music bug at an early age. But it has only been over the past few years that he has been able to turn a hobby — collecting and selling records — from a sideline to a fulltime gig. And it all started with Billy Joel.
“'Glass Houses' was the first album I remember listening to from start to finish. I was 6 years old at my friend’s house. He put on the record, and I remember just watching it spin and absorbing the music. Obviously at age 6, I didn’t 'get' the music, but something inside me loved it. Being a Long Island native, I’ve always been a huge Billy Joel fan.
"The first album I ever bought with my own money was on cassette: Culture Club's ‘Colour By Numbers.’ I was in the fourth grade. If you recall, it was a huge album for its day. The first CD I ever bought was Def Leppard ‘On Through The Night.’ Their debut, which came out in 1980, but I bought it in 1988.
“As a kid, I was into everything from Fat Boys and Run DMC to Billy Joel to Twisted Sister. My freshman year of high school is when the hard rock/heavy metal bug bit, and I’ve been hooked ever since."
It took a leap of faith — and a lot of prayer — before Sabella and his wife, Jenny, decided to pause his nursing career and make a part-time side gig a full-time enterprise.
"Phil’s Music Exchange began as an online-only business while I was working full-time as a nurse,” he said. “Business exploded and continued to grow. I then rented a 10-by20-foot, climate-controlled unit and converted it to a store, and customers came to shop by appointment. Business continued to get stronger and stronger.
“Once the pandemic hit (March 2020) and after much thought and prayer, my wife and I decided to make the transition from my nursing career (at the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf) to full-time entrepreneurship. We opened our brick-and-mortar store in November 2020."
The business did well enough that Sabella has hosted the Wilson Record Show three or four times a year since then and had been looking to expand.
"We have been wanting to grow that division of our business, and I have had my sights set on the Crystal Coast for a second record show location for about a year now," he said.
RETRO IS THE NEW COOL
As far as his best sellers, Phil breaks it down this way:
"If I were to compare unit to unit, I sell more hard rock/heavy metal CDs than anything else, and that includes my physical stores and online. There’s also a resurgence in cassettes that I have been seeing happen since I had the storage store. It is interesting to watch the different age demographics in my store and what formats they purchase. People ages 35 and up buy it all. They buy CDs, cassettes and vinyl, but customers 10 years old to mid-30s only purchase vinyl. The vast majority are really not interested in CDs at all. I’m having teenagers come in the store and tell me they're thinking about getting into cassettes. Harry Styles' last album had a cassette pressing, so that tells you where the industry is moving. Anything retro is now cool!"
