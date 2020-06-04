Carteret County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The county received two additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 41.
In a Thursday afternoon release, the county reported of the 41 cases, five are considered active, 33 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ isolation requirements and three are dead.
Carteret County medical providers, including the health department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 970 patients, resulting in 41 positive confirmations, 887 negative results, one inconclusive and 41 pending test results. Following new guidance from NCDHHS, the county has increased testing recently.
The county says residents should contact their health care provider or the County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic.
