NEWPORT — Food deliveries may not be in their regular job description, but school resource officers were among those delivering meals Tuesday to students who are home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Our deputies interact with students during the regular school year and now, with school out of session, we want to keep those lines of communication open,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in a press statement. “It is important for our young people to continue to have positive experiences with law enforcement officers, and to know that we are ready to help them. We are glad to partner with the school system to help deliver meals this week.”
School employees and volunteers have been delivering meals to students since March 16, and as of Tuesday, the school system has provided 109,774 meals across the county.
Beginning this week, the school system has started delivering meals via bus on Tuesdays and Fridays, instead of five days a week. Parents must call the meal preparation site nearest them ahead of time to let them know they want meals delivered.
Families can also pick up food from the six meal preparation sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those sites are Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Down East Middle, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
According to school officials, the decision to cut back on bus deliveries was to limit contact between employees, volunteers and the public.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance said the number of meals given out on the two days they’re delivered by bus are being increased.
“We’re sending three meals per child on each day,” Ms. Nance said.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Richard Paylor thanked the SROs and all those who are volunteering to help school staff deliver meals.
“Our child nutrition employees, teacher assistants, other employees and volunteers have made the meal program happen and we are very appreciative of those efforts,” Mr. Paylor said. “These individuals have worked long days to make sure meals are available for our young people and I thank them for all they have done.”
He added that there have been many people in the community who have helped support the meal program. He especially thanked County Board of Education members John McLean, Clark Jenkins, Kathryn Chadwick and Brittany Wheatly for lining up many of the volunteers.
Mr. Jenkins and East Carteret High School SRO Matt Howell were among those delivering meals Tuesday in the Newport Elementary School district.
Mr. Jenkins, too, thanked the many volunteers and school employees working to make the meal program a success.
“It’s the most amazing thing to witness. At a time when we are unsure what may happen, Carteret County always rallies to help each other. It’s just a unique quality about our county,” Mr. Jenkins said.
For Officer Howell, he said he wants to help students and their families.
“We’ve all pitched in to help. Just because there are no students in the hallways, that doesn’t mean our job stops,” he said.
Newport Elementary School Principal Jody McClenny thanked Officer Howell, Mr. Jenkins and all those that are serving students and their families.
“Our mission in Carteret County is to make sure all the students’ needs are met,” she said. “This is one way to have a connection with our students and families right now. I’m so thankful for our child nutrition workers, SROs, teachers, staff and volunteers as we start this new normal. They are working long hours to make sure our students are taken care of.”
