Morehead City police investigate Wednesday morning robbery of Jim Dandy

MOREHEAD CITY — Police are pursuing a lead following a robbery of the Jim Dandy convenience store on N 20th Street in Morehead City Wednesday morning.
Morehead City police Capt. Tim Guthrie told the News-Times investigators are working with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office to locate a suspect believed to have carried out the robbery.
“We have a very good lead that we feel very confident about,” he shared.
According to Capt. Guthrie, a call came in at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday stating the store had been robbed and the suspect presented a firearm. The caller described the suspect as a lone male, dressed in all black and wearing sunglasses and a hoodie.
A store clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, after which suspect allegedly fled on foot, Capt. Guthrie said.
Police responded to the scene and did not immediately find the suspect, but Capt. Guthrie said officers recovered what they believe to be the weapon involved in the robbery, along with a small amount of cash.
After reviewing the scene, canvassing the area and conducting interviews of potential witnesses, Capt. Guthrie said the department feels confident their lead will result in the capture of the subject.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.