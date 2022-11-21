WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has opened a public comment period through Friday, Dec. 16 on eight draft wind energy areas off the central Atlantic coast, including North Carolina.
The eight proposed sites are part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
According to a press release from BOEM, the draft WEAs cover approximately 1.7 million acres offshore North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, with their closest points ranging from approximately 19 to 77 nautical miles off the U.S. central Atlantic coast.
“As BOEM moves forward to identify wind energy areas in the central Atlantic, we continue to prioritize a robust and transparent process, including early engagement with Tribal governments, state and federal agencies and ocean users,” BOEM Director Amanda Lefton said in the release. “We want to gather as much information and traditional knowledge as possible to help us identify Wind Energy Areas -- the offshore areas that are most suitable for commercial wind energy activities while having the fewest apparent environmental and user conflicts.”
Environmental organizations were quick to praise BOEM’s progress to identify potential wind energy sites and get public comment.
“With growing offshore wind opportunities, the states along the Central Atlantic coast have a chance to become part of the next wave of offshore wind hubs. While these states will clearly benefit tremendously from jobs and investment associated with offshore wind development, the benefits will stretch across our nation,” National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito said in a statement.
According to the release, BOEM used a comprehensive process to identify the potential offshore locations that appear most suitable for renewable energy development, taking into consideration possible impacts to local resources and ocean users. BOEM collaborated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science to use an ocean planning model that seeks to minimize conflicts.
The eight draft WEAs represent a subset of the original 3.9 million acres of the Call Area that the Department of the Interior announced for public comment in April 2022.
The final WEAs may be further modified after incorporating feedback from government partners, ocean users and stakeholders. BOEM is seeking comment on potential conflicts with the draft areas, including with a potential U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) fairway for transiting vessels, commercial fishing, a NASA danger zone and marine habitat areas.
BOEM intends to further explore these areas with the Department of Defense, USCG, NASA and other ocean users, such as the fishing industry, to collect additional information that should be considered before finalizing the WEAs.
The Interior Department has approved the nation’s first two commercial-scale, offshore wind projects, initiated environmental reviews for 10 additional projects, held record-breaking lease sales and ushered in billions of dollars in private investment. This growing industry will provide Americans with cleaner energy, create thousands of good-paying jobs and lead to billions of dollars in investment in manufacturing, shipbuilding and support services, the release states.
To comment on the draft wind energy areas, visit regulations.gov and search for docket number BOEM-2022-0072. BOEM will accept comments through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 16.
For more information on the draft WEAs and public meetings go to: https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/central-atlantic.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has also been pushing wind energy projects for the state, and there have been discussions of using the state port in Morehead City as a staging site.
