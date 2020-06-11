CCC Foundation, donor gift student car

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Foundation recently presented Carteret Community College student Mauricio Coca with the keys to a Honda Pilot. The car was donated anonymously to the foundation’s Cars for Students program.
When the foundation receives car donations, they make the cars available to students in need who otherwise do not have transportation.
“Student success is about much more than academic success. Many of our students face barriers like transportation and childcare that can prevent them from completing a course or a degree,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said. “We are grateful to community members who support Carteret Community College students through their generous donations — which sometimes include cars and professional clothing for interviews.”
Mr. Coca is enrolled at CCC part time and plans to apply to the radiography program. In addition to his schooling, he works full time and has a family.
Last semester, Mr. Coca would work during the day and take classes at night, according to a release. Because of the restrictions on when he could take classes, he had to take a class at a neighboring college. He was having issues with his car and was afraid it wouldn’t hold up with the trips to the neighboring college throughout the semester.
Mr. Coca is enrolled in the College’s Student Support Services TRiO program. TRiO is a federally funded program that provides individualized academic support services to help students with college requirements and motivates them toward the successful completion of a college degree.
He explained his concerns to his TRiO adviser, but had missed the deadline for TRiO scholarships, so they weren’t an option to help pay for the repairs to his van. Mr. Coca’s adviser recommended he talk with the financial aid office to see if it could provide any assistance.
“The financial aid office was trying to see where the aid could come from,” Mr. Coca said. “I offered to work or do community service. Any help they could offer was appreciated. Then, they said they may have a new car that they could give me. I thought it had to be too good to be true. Then, I was afraid that this car may need more repairs than my current van.”
The foundation receives donated cars from contributors. When it receives the cars, they are evaluated to see if they are in good condition or need repairs. Once ready, the cars can be provided to students.
“To get this car is a wonderful blessing,” Mr. Coca said. “It goes to show how helpful people are at the college — from the donor to the staff. This wouldn’t have happened without them. Words cannot describe how grateful I am and what this means to my family and me.”
