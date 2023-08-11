MOREHEAD CITY - Parking in the downtown area of Morehead City will soon be less congested following a narrow vote by town council.
At the regular meeting Tuesday, councilmembers voted 3-2 to utilize the east end of Katherine Davis Park for additional 32 parking spaces.
The motion was introduced by Mayor Pro Tempore George Ballou and seconded by Councilmember Harvey Walker. Councilmember David Horton also voted in favor of the motion.
Dissenting votes were cast by councilmembers Diane Warrender and Bill Taylor.
City Manager Chris Turner opened the discussion concerning parking options in the downtown area with a presentation of a proposition by landowner Travis Day.
Day's empty lot, located approximately 320 feet to the west of Katherine Davis Park between 9th and 8th streets, was offered to the town on a one-year lease for $36,000.
Staff estimated it would provide at least 100-150 parking spaces.
Town council acknowledged the potential benefit to the town but voted 4-1 to table the discussion until their September. meeting.
Turner then presented a preliminary plan Tuesday for approximately 32 parking spaces at the east end of Katherine Davis Park.
Financial estimates show it will take roughly $150,000 to pave the area and install better lighting.
After hearing heartfelt speeches from local business owners who described the potential benefit to their customer flow and family members with direct relation to Katherine Davis who wanted the town to preserve the park in its entirety, the council ultimately decided to move forward with the development of Katherine Davis Park.
A stipulation was added to the motion by Horton that $20,000 be allocated to enhance the beautification of the west end of the property.
"Yes, there's disappointment in the room," said Ballou during closing comments. "Guess what, I've been feeling that disappointment for 18 years. I know what it is to be disappointed. I know what it is to go home at night and to walk in my back door, and (my wife) Melissa looks to me and says, 'Oh my, one of them meetings, wasn't it? and I said, 'It sure was,' but that's OK. I'm going to keep doing what I think is best for Morehead City as long as the people will put me in this position."
The Katherine Davis Park parking development was last publicly discussed July 11 when the council was split 2-2 to push the issue until December.
Voting to delay the parking lot until the end of the year so further research could be done were Warrender and Taylor with Ballou abstaining.
The decision passed in accordance with town rules that state, "If a councilmember doesn't have legal reason to abstain, then their vote will be recorded as 'yes,' except in the case of zoning considerations."
At the end of the meeting, Warrender used her time for comment to address the council's decision and also address her lack of presence on the upcoming election ballot.
"I will have completed 12 years in December and feel like I have served my time on the council," she said. "There's been good times and bad times, and like tonight, it's a bad time. But I have thoroughly enjoyed being on the Morehead City Council for those years, and I look forward to new people being in the diocese up here and making new decisions with a different attitude and a different way of looking at things. I think it will be extremely beneficial to the town."
