Starbucks plan headed for town board approval Monday night

CAPE CARTERET — Starbucks wants to come to town.
Cape Carteret commissioners are set to consider approval of the site plan for the business Monday night during their virtual meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. on GoToMeeting.
The town planning board, during its meeting Dec. 1, recommended approval of the plan, which includes demolition of the old PNC Bank building, an outparcel in Carteret Crossing Shopping Center on the west side of Highway 58 and replacement of it with a new building.
During the planning board meeting, Chairman John Ritchie said he was excited about the national coffee chain coming to Cape Carteret because he believes more new businesses will follow.
“I think you’re going to see things happen here you’ve never seen before,” he said.
Wilmington-based Jason Swain, one of the developers of the shopping center as part of the family business, Swain and Associates, said during the meeting he was excited by the opportunity to bring in Starbucks and agreed a national chain coffee shop will be a lure to attract more new businesses to the center and the town.
The main concern about the plan, expressed by Mr. Ritchie during the planning board meeting, was stormwater runoff. He said as a “green” construction company owner, he knows Starbucks has a reputation as a “green,” or environmentally friendly, company. He said that’s a key factor in a town that is heavily dependent upon good coastal water quality.
He asked Mr. Swain if the project would do anything to limit polluted stormwater runoff from the parking lot into drains that lead to Deer Creek, across Highway 24. Deer Creek is a tributary of Bogue Sound.
Mr. Swain said the plan is to build a swale that would catch at least some of the stormwater runoff and filter pollutants before they enter the state Department of Transportation drain that channels the water under the highway. In addition, he said the plan calls for landscaping improvements that will reduce the impervious surface of the parking lot
“We want this to be a showcase,” he said of the development of the shop.
Mr. Swain said his company wants to improve Golfin’ Dolphin Drive, which is one entrance to Carteret Crossing.
Cape Carteret Commissioner Steve Martin said last week he, too, believes the Starbucks will be a catalyst for new commercial development or redevelopment, something the town has been seeking for years in order to reduce reliance upon residential property owners to finance town operations through property taxes.
“I really do believe we’re going to see a boom,” Mr. Martin said.
Planning board member Paxon Holz made the motion to recommend town commissioners approve the site plan, but included several conditions, such as a receiving a copy of the Carteret County Environmental Health Department’s septic tank permit, a photo of the Starbucks’ sign and assurance it will meet town regulations and the final lighting plan.
Other items on the board’s agenda Monday night include swearing in of the town’s police dog, Draco, who has been in training for months, and a presentation of due diligence findings by Town Manager Zach Steffey on a proposal to buy land along Bogue Sound off Lejeune Road for a future park and possible boat ramp.
Mr. Steffey is asking the board to give him direction after the presentation on the purchase. During their November meeting, commissioners voted 4-1 to table a decision on whether to approve a financing plan to spend $250,000 to buy the Lejeune Road landing site of the old ferry that ran between Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle.
In a public hearing and after the hearing that night, residents and commissioners voiced mixed feelings about the proposal.
To join the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting or call 1-646-749-3122 and enter access code 331 708 837 when prompted. There will also be a webcam set up in town hall for those who want to enter the building to make comments.
The town encourages electronic participation. Those who want to comment in town hall will enter one-at-a-time and will be required to wear facemasks. To get on the public comment list, email Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org or call her at 252-393-8483 by noon Monday.
