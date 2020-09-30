Maranatha
Maranatha Church in Beaufort will start a Celebrate Recovery program Thursday. Meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday. Snacks or a light dinner will be provided. There will be prayer and teaching for those struggling with addiction.
Holly Springs OFWB
The Detty Sisters will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport. A love offering will be received.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Lunch will be served via pickup only. The cost of meals will be $10. Plates will include eastern North Carolina-style pork barbecue, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will give out free barbecue plates, baked ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.