CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is partnering with the Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter to pick up and recycle Christmas trees.
Those who want live trees, free of ornaments, picked up for use to help build oceanfront dunes in Emerald should call Public Works Director Ryan Hutchinson at 252-725-0603 to schedule a pickup.
The program runs through Jan. 31.
Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret are also participating in the program.
Christmas trees catch blowing sand and promote dune stabilization and formation of new dunes.
