Transportation projects remain on hold as NCDOT faces budget shortfall

CARTERET COUNTY — Most transportation projects in Carteret County and throughout the state remain on hold as the North Carolina Department of Transportation faces huge revenue losses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
That was the word from NCDOT representatives who gave the county transportation committee project updates via conference call Wednesday afternoon. Len White, NCDOT Division 2 planning engineer, reported most projects in the planning and design stages are paused for the time being. That includes the contentious Bridges Street extension project, which involves building about 3 miles of new roadway roughly parallel to Highway 70 to connect Newport and Morehead City. Mr. White said engineers were in the process of verifying wetlands before selecting the preferred alternative, but the work is on hold.
Design work on the new Newport River bridge – the span connecting Morehead City and Radio Island – is also paused. The anticipated right-of-way acquisition and construction bidding date have been pushed back one year to 2022.
“It’s all because of the funding,” Mr. White said.
NCDOT corridor development engineer Diane Hampton reported the express design study for a potential third bridge to Bogue Banks is also paused. She noted preliminary data from the study indicate a third bridge could be beneficial for managing projected traffic volumes in 25 years.
The various project delays are due to a budget shortfall at the department level. Jeff Cabaniss, NCDOT project development engineer, said the department estimates a loss of about $300 million between March and June because of declining traffic volumes and other hits to revenue. Though things appear to be picking up a bit lately, he anticipates the impacts will continue into the new fiscal year.
The revenue losses, combined with existing financial troubles that came to light about a year ago, put NCDOT below its statutory cash floor of $300 million. That means the department cannot enter into new agreements.
“We were not in great shape before, and now we’re entering the great unknown,” Mr. Cabaniss said.
In response, the department cut back on maintenance spending, furloughed some employees and delayed construction for most of its planned projects, among other steps to conserve cash.
However, Mr. Cabaniss noted the department must still fulfill existing contracts, so projects that were already in progress can continue. That includes the Harkers Island bridge replacement project, though there is ongoing litigation there. Mr. Cabaniss expects the civil suit to resolve in September, at which point work can proceed.
Construction on the Havelock bypass and related projects in Craven County are continuing, as well.
The transportation committee Wednesday also received an update from B.J. Eversole, transportation planner for the Eastern Carolina Council, on strategic prioritization for the 2023-32 State Transportation Improvement Program, the process by which all transportation projects are funded and scheduled for construction.
Mr. Eversole said the entire process has been pushed back three months due to the pandemic, with the window to submit projects open until Friday, July 31. He said he’s working on finalizing the submittal for those projects, which the committee approved at its meeting in March.
The transportation committee also heard from NCDOT representatives on the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan update, which the committee requested earlier this year. The latest version of the Carteret County CTP was adopted by state Board of Transportation in 2014, but Carteret County Planning Director Gene Foxworth noted the data in the plan are outdated.
“It caused quite a bit of controversy here when it was adopted,” he said. “…It’s probably a 10-year-old document at this point.”
Before work can begin on the CTP, NCDOT has to collect data, including detailed demographic information, for a travel demand model. Chris Palsgrove with NCDOT said the department works closely with communities to verify the data for the model to ensure it is as accurate as possible.
