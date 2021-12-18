Crystal Coast churches spread holiday spirit with Project Christmas Cheer toy deliveries

BEAUFORT — There was a flurry of activity Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as members rushed back and forth loading bikes and wrapped gifts into vehicles for delivery to children and families for Christmas.
A similar scene was playing out at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, where volunteers were organizing bicycles, gifts and food boxes in the church’s fellowship hall.
It was all part of Project Christmas Cheer. The nonprofit organization takes applications from families in need and then the children’s names on angel trees at various Carteret County locations for people to “adopt” to provide Christmas gifts. Families also receive food boxes or gift cards for food. This year, trees were set up at Sports Center and One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
Jeanne Ellegate, chairperson of PCC, said once again area residents, churches and businesses came through to adopt the 557 children, 381 adults and 129 senior citizens who applied for help.
“All of our ‘angels’ were adopted and all of our adults and seniors received something,” Ms. Ellegate said. “I think it went beautifully and on behalf of PCC, I thank all of the volunteers, tree locations and adopters. This really is a wonderful community.”
Last year, the organization assisted 562 children, 387 adults and 123 seniors.
Volunteers at St. Paul’s Episcopal and First United Methodist, who annually “adopt” a large number of the children, said they wanted to make sure county residents in need would have Christmas for their families.
“We just can’t have kids that don’t have something for Christmas,” Doris Wade, who coordinates PCC at First United Methodist Church, said Friday.
Ms. Wade said the church adopted 47 families, including 92 children. All families received a food box, along with gifts for the children. Most families selected by the church picked up their gifts Saturday.
At St. Paul’s Episcopal, members were busy delivering many of the gifts for the 21 families adopted by the church. Those included 37 children who received everything from toys to bikes. The church also gave gift cards to each family.
Many of those helping Friday have volunteered with PCC for many years and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s what God tells us to do,” church member Debbie Corbet-Cooper said. “If God wants us to do and we can, we should be doing it in his name.”
Those receiving gifts for their children, like mother Tina Dowd of Beaufort, said she was grateful for the help.
“It means a lot,” she said. “I thank them so much. It’s been a blessing and I thank them for helping my kids.”
The church also assisted seniors, like Lou Ellison, a 77-year-old widow from North River.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I had a lot of tragedy this year. I can’t thank them and God enough for being so good to me.”
For St. Paul’s Episcopal Church PCC co-coordinators Nancy Ustach and Tricia Phillips it’s seeing the smiles on recipients’ faces that keeps them going each year.
“There’s a need and I have the time and energy to help,” Ms. Ustach said. “It gives you perspective that you sometimes don’t have and I enjoy meeting the people.”
Ms. Phillips agreed.
“It’s such an important outreach for our church and it’s very important to us,” Ms. Phillips said.
