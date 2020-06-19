Coast Guard, Navy medevac woman injured off Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT — The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy combined efforts Thursday morning on a medical evacuation of a 20-year-old woman who fell and sustained a head injury aboard a recreational vessel about 20 miles south of Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to a Coast Guard press release.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center in Wilmington received a relayed notification from crew members aboard the vessel Pole Dancer that the woman, aboard the 31-foot Contender vessel, had fallen and injured her head.
The Navy vessel USS Whidbey Island was in the vicinity, preparing to conduct amphibious training with U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, according to the release.
The ship’s crew launched its small boat and brought the woman and a companion aboard the Navy vessel to treat her injuries while a 47-foot motorboat lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach launched.
The Coast Guard in Wilmington would not say Friday where the Pole Dancer was based or give the woman’s identity. Fort Macon station officials could not comment.
“I arrived to the scene and immediately treated the patient's primary injuries,” Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Caicedo, a sailor assigned to the Whidbey Island, said in the release. “After further assessment, the boat crew and I transported the patient back to the Whidbey Island for further medical attention. The brevity and efficiency executed by our medical team proves all of our training is worthwhile.”
The release states once the Fort Macon boat crew arrived on scene, the Navy transferred the woman to the Coast Guard vessel, which medevacked her and her companion to shore, where local emergency medical services personnel took her to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
“Today's events show that a well-trained crew can respond where it matters, when it matters,” said Jean Marie Sullivan, the Whidbey Island's commanding officer. “I'm grateful we were in the right spot in the ocean to render assistance and do our duty as mariners.”
