Most Popular
Articles
- County in permitting process for major new boat launching facility off Highway 24 in Ocean
- CCSO charges 2 men with drug violations after car chase Wednesday
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads
- NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility
- Christmas event at Emerald Isle residence raises nearly $9,000 for Misplaced Mutts
- Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances
- Evan Brewer, 27; service Sunday
- Pat McElraft announces she’s not running for reelection to the General Assembly in 2022
- STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 30 & 31
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL :Abortion case is a state’s rights case (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The US is a Republic if we can keep it (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate change and the Ice Age (13)
- EDITORIAL: Public engagement is needed for 2022 (13)
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads (12)
- EDITORIAL: Insurance rate settlement is only a partial victory (9)
- Active COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Carteret County as week progresses (7)
- EDITORIAL: New state budget gives reason to keep MaST (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The truth of what is shaping world events (6)
- EDITORIAL: County’s roadways need bold planning (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s build a better criminal justice system (5)
- Emerald Isle works to address concerns about damage to dunes and vegetation (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:: The Rule of Law (5)
- Cape Carteret board tables decision on additional storage unit at business in town, approves staff bonuses (4)
- EDITORIAL: Military growth continues with aggressive foresight (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This circle of insanity needs to end now (4)
- Morehead City approves refinancing package for expected savings of $4.8M over lifetime of 3 loans (4)
- Carteret reports over 100 active COVID cases for first time since early November Monday (3)
- Former shore protection manager Rudolph lands job with worldwide firm, NV5, with Newport office (3)
- NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility (3)
- Carteret County school board to discuss mask-optional policy Tuesday (3)
- With recurring funds in state budget, parents ask school board to reinstate MaST (2)
- Carteret County hires Division of Coastal Management staffer Ryan Davenport as next shore protection office manager (2)
- State offers water bill assistance program to low-income households (2)
- Carteret health officials confirm 95th COVID-related death Friday (2)
- Carteret County school board votes to keep masks optional, reaffirming previous decision (2)
- County commissioners adopt draft CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber looks back on 8 years in office with pride (1)
- Area churches to offer Christmas Eve candlelight services (1)
- Carteret County Public Library system patrons to experience delay on shipped materials (1)
- Pat McElraft announces she’s not running for reelection to the General Assembly in 2022 (1)
- EDITORIAL: Observations of an Expat - Christmas Traditions (1)
- State negotiates settlement on homeowners’ insurance rate hike; Carteret sees highest increase in state (1)
- Pine Knoll Shores commission approves pandemic pay for town employees (1)
- Sen. Sanderson hails adoption of first state budget since 2017 as big accomplishment (1)
- State earmarks $2M in budget for Sugarloaf Island stabilization project to protect against erosion (1)
- Beach commission to seek sand from proposed dredging at US Coast Guard station in Emerald Isle (1)
- NCDOT pauses most state roadway projects for holiday travel (1)
- State fisheries agency reminds crabbers of coming blue crab closure (1)
- Fisheries managers seeing more red snapper, but study indicates other species can handle growing population (1)
- State contributes funds for planned drainage work to help mitigate flooding near Marshallberg Harbor (1)
- Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- County in permitting process for major new boat launching facility off Highway 24 in Ocean
- Search for a kayaker around Hammocks Beach State Park suspended
- Jacksonville police officer shoots 15-year old son, appears accidental
- CCSO charges 2 men with drug violations after car chase Wednesday
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads
- NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility
- Search and rescue personnel racing the clock and Mother Nature
- Christmas event at Emerald Isle residence raises nearly $9,000 for Misplaced Mutts
- Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances
- Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL :Abortion case is a state’s rights case (28)
- Commentary: Final touch at year’s end is an effort to stabilize economy (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The US is a Republic if we can keep it (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate change and the Ice Age (13)
- EDITORIAL: Public engagement is needed for 2022 (13)
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Carteret County again as omicron spreads (12)
- EDITORIAL: Insurance rate settlement is only a partial victory (9)
- Active COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Carteret County as week progresses (7)
- Commentary: Vaccine mandate is destined to fail (6)
- EDITORIAL: New state budget gives reason to keep MaST (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The truth of what is shaping world events (6)
- EDITORIAL: County’s roadways need bold planning (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s build a better criminal justice system (5)
- Emerald Isle works to address concerns about damage to dunes and vegetation (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:: The Rule of Law (5)
- Cape Carteret board tables decision on additional storage unit at business in town, approves staff bonuses (4)
- EDITORIAL: Military growth continues with aggressive foresight (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This circle of insanity needs to end now (4)
- Morehead City approves refinancing package for expected savings of $4.8M over lifetime of 3 loans (4)
- Commissioners tour ‘alt’ center (4)
- Carteret reports over 100 active COVID cases for first time since early November Monday (3)
- Former shore protection manager Rudolph lands job with worldwide firm, NV5, with Newport office (3)
- NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility (3)
- Carteret County school board to discuss mask-optional policy Tuesday (3)
- In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility (2)
- With recurring funds in state budget, parents ask school board to reinstate MaST (2)
- Carteret County hires Division of Coastal Management staffer Ryan Davenport as next shore protection office manager (2)
- State offers water bill assistance program to low-income households (2)
- Carteret health officials confirm 95th COVID-related death Friday (2)
- 'Busted' publisher busted (2)
- Carteret County school board votes to keep masks optional, reaffirming previous decision (2)
- County commissioners adopt draft CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- Stoplight approved, funded (2)
- Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death (1)
- Women say they do most chores, child care: AP-NORC poll (1)
- NC reports record COVID-19 cases, raising hospital concerns (1)
- North Carolina man shot, killed by sheriff's deputies (1)
- Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine (1)
- New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes (1)
- PAWS opens for funds ... and for fun (1)
- Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber looks back on 8 years in office with pride (1)
- Poll: Young Americans motivated to make change (1)
- NC Congressman Cawthorn, wife seek divorce after a year of marriage (1)
- Money, schools and religion: A controversial combo returns to the Supreme Court (1)
- Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting (1)
- Clerk, manager get contracts (1)
- Area churches to offer Christmas Eve candlelight services (1)
- Navy blames Hawaii water contamination on jet fuel spill (1)
- CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status (1)
- 2 Florida men guilty of running $35M COVID-19 fraud scheme (1)
- Carteret County Public Library system patrons to experience delay on shipped materials (1)
- High-profile Republicans fundraise for Bo Hines (1)
- Defense attorney: All Daunte Wright had to do was surrender (1)
- Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack (1)
- Modems removed from voting machines in five N.C. counties (1)
- Details of AP's review of potential voter fraud cases in each state (1)
- Virginia board OKs stream-crossing permit for gas pipeline (1)
- Pat McElraft announces she’s not running for reelection to the General Assembly in 2022 (1)
- Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan (1)
- EDITORIAL: Observations of an Expat - Christmas Traditions (1)
- Manchin's child tax credit stance draws criticism back home (1)
- Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism (1)
- State negotiates settlement on homeowners’ insurance rate hike; Carteret sees highest increase in state (1)
- Pine Knoll Shores commission approves pandemic pay for town employees (1)
- Gunman kills 4 in shooting spree across Denver area, Police say (1)
- Flu brings fear of ‘twindemic’ in NC (1)
- Sen. Sanderson hails adoption of first state budget since 2017 as big accomplishment (1)
- Asheville homeless camp cleared; 'no idea' what comes next (1)
- Rule change suggested: Political sign rules may be amended (1)
- State earmarks $2M in budget for Sugarloaf Island stabilization project to protect against erosion (1)
- Beach commission to seek sand from proposed dredging at US Coast Guard station in Emerald Isle (1)
- Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force (1)
- NCDOT pauses most state roadway projects for holiday travel (1)
- Sheriff's office arrests FedEx driver in series of break-ins (1)
- Politico scorecard gives N.C. low overall rank for pandemic response (1)
- AP Interview: Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes (1)
- State fisheries agency reminds crabbers of coming blue crab closure (1)
- Powerful typhoon hits Philippines, nearly 100,000 evacuated (1)
- CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal (1)
- Pregnant Navy veteran fatally shot in North Carolina club (1)
- Fisheries managers seeing more red snapper, but study indicates other species can handle growing population (1)
- Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists (1)
- NC voter ID trial delayed as US Supreme Court examines case (1)
- State contributes funds for planned drainage work to help mitigate flooding near Marshallberg Harbor (1)
- Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine (1)
- Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Jordan's father (1)
- Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances (1)
- Appeals Court to decide whether UNC, NCSU should refund student fees from COVID shutdown (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.