Beau Coast developers change PUD to have fewer townhomes, more single family

BEAUFORT — Beau Coast subdivision development is moving forward with some adjustments to its development plan.
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners met for its regular board meeting at the train depot Monday, during which the board held a public hearing on proposed revisions to the Beau Coast subdivision planned unit development. After receiving comments and deliberating, the board approved 3-2, with commissioners Melvin Cooper and Bob Terwilliger opposed, the PUD revisions, with conditions suggested by Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed.
Preston Development Co. president Karl Blackley was present at the meeting Monday. Preston Development is the company building Beau Coast, and Mr. Blackley said they’ve been engaging with the community since the beginning of development in 2008.
“Hopefully we’re addressing the concerns of those on Sherwood Boulevard and Jones Village, which I don’t take lightly,” he said.
Seven residents spoke during the hearing. They voiced concerns ranging from potential environmental effects to reducing planned affordable housing.
Beau Coast is a 671-unit subdivision planned with a mix of residential, commercial and amenity uses. The approved changes include relocating a planned amenity site to the intersection of Leonda Drive and Freedom Park Road, expanding and revising the vision of this center, reducing projectwide townhome lots by 82 and increasing single-family lots by 88.
The town planning board had some revisions of its own to recommend. At its Feb. 21 meeting, the planning board added a vegetative and fenced buffer between Beau Coast West and Ricks Avenue, Sherwood Boulevard, Fairview and Willow streets and increased the rear setbacks in this area from 5 feet to 15 feet and the side setbacks from 5 to 8 feet.
When the time came to take action, Ms. Hollinshed moved to approve the proposed revisions, on the conditions the planning board’s modified buffer be accepted and the proposed 15-foot rear setback be retained but only use the side setback if it can be incorporated into the PUD.
While the majority of the board of commissioners seemed to approve, Mr. Terwilliger wanted to table action on the revisions to address resident uncertainty.
“The citizens should have a clear understanding of what’s at hand before we put it to a vote,” he said.
Mr. Cooper, meanwhile, said he opposed the use of fencing in the proposed buffer, on the grounds it didn’t promote a sense of community with the rest of Beaufort.
“Fencing, to me, says ‘I don’t want to associate with you,’” he said.
Commissioner Bucky Oliver praised Mr. Blackley and Preston Development for their handling of the development. He specifically mentioned their handling of an environmental accident in late February, when a sill curtain failure caused sediment to spill into Town Creek.
“That report of that incident to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality was made by Blackley’s company,” Mr. Oliver said.
Environmental concerns were among those expressed by residents who spoke during the hearing. Resident Daniel Ferrell said the PUD’s inclusion of a retention pond near both a sewer line and Town Creek without a buffer is “inviting disaster.”
Resident Jud Kenworthy seemed to agree with Mr. Ferrell. He also said he thinks the town ordinance should be changed to prevent clear-cutting of lots, which can lead to accidents like the one in Town Creek.
“What happened out there, the landscape was scalped,” Mr. Kenworthy said. “There’s no buffer on the very headwaters of Town Creek. Your buffer problem can be solved by modifying your ordinances so you don’t completely clear the landscape.”
Affordable housing also seemed to be another concern. Resident Janet Woodward said she was in a quandary over the removal of 82 townhomes from the PUD.
“I thought the whole reason for townhomes was to have diverse buildings at diverse costs to the consumer, so we’d have a less expensive product for other people to be in this community,” she said. “I don’t like getting rid of the townhomes, I think it’s important we have the mix…you’re eliminating a portion of buyers.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.