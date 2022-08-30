OCEAN — Smiles could be seen in schools across the county Monday for the first day of the 2022-23 school year, unlike last year when students reported wearing masks due to COVID-19 restrictions.
While students and employees will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines if they test positive for COVID-19, there are essentially no restrictions this year, which was welcome news for staff greeting students.
“I am looking forward to a normal school year where these students can get a normal experience, something a lot of them missed out on last year,” Bogue Sound Elementary School first-grade teacher Abigail Prosser said.
Croatan High School Principal Kay Zimarino had a similar reaction as she welcomed students.
“We’re excited to start a school year that’s normal and not under COVID restrictions,” she said.
Bogue Sound students, as well as all county elementary school pupils, were greeted for the first time by full-time School Resource Officers. In response to the tragic mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Carteret County and municipal officials agreed to fund full-time SROs in all county public schools. While there had previously been officers at middle and high schools, this is the first time full-time officers have been assigned at elementary schools.
Bogue Sound parents and employees said they were thankful to see SRO Sgt. Fred Meadows greeting them as they entered the doors.
Prosser said, “I think it was very much needed. It’s nice to know there is someone on campus if we need anything.”
Parent Jessica Phillips agreed.
“The SRO is also a resource for teachers and a positive role model for the kids,” she said. “The kids can make a connection with law enforcement in a positive way.”
Sgt. Meadows, who has previously served as an SRO at Croatan High School and East Carteret High School, said he was excited about working with elementary students.
“It’s going to be a new school and a new age level, and I’m excited to get to know the kids,” he said. “I want the kids to know they can come to school in a positive environment.”
First-day student enrollment was about 5% more than opening day last year. School officials reported 7,982 students in county public schools Monday, up from 7,591 the previous year.
Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said opening day appeared to go smoothly, and he was excited to see students back in classrooms.
“As I visited in schools, I saw huge smiles on students’ and teachers’ faces,” he said. “I watched as eighth graders learned to use lockers they’ve been unable to use the last two years. They were incredibly excited. I’m grateful for all of the hard work of our administrators, teachers and staff throughout the summer to prepare for a successful school opening. I sincerely believe this will be our finest school year ever.”
Dr. Jackson added that he was “extremely grateful” to county and municipal leaders for funding SROs at all county schools.
While many surrounding districts are reporting major teacher shortages, Dr. Jackson said, “We have filled almost every teacher and certified position across the county. We are indeed fortunate that so many high-quality candidates chose our school system in which to serve.”
He added, however, that they are still needing to fill multiple teacher assistant positions.
As Croatan High School students reported to classrooms, they were greeted by the sounds and sights of construction work taking place on a new classroom addition. The addition will contain 12 classrooms, including a chemistry lab and culinary arts lab. There will also be two additional resource rooms, a workroom and a conference room.
The project is being funded by a portion of proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020. The goal is to complete the addition by the opening of the 2023-24 school year, however, supply chain issues could slow down the process.
Zimarino said the addition couldn’t open soon enough because the school set a record student enrollment Monday.
“We had 992 students report this morning compared to 940 last year,” she said. “The addition is long overdue, and I’m very grateful to the citizens of Carteret County. They saw the need and decided to help.”
With all of the excitement, children at Bogue Sound Elementary could be seen in classrooms unloading supplies from book bags, coloring “welcome to first grade” pictures and catching up with friends.
First-grader Liam Parker said he was happy to be in class and was looking forward to “learning, doing fun math and recess.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.