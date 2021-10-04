Carteret County adds 93 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported Monday 93 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, though the number of active cases fell over the same time period.
According to the county’s latest COVID-19 update, there were 203 active cases in Carteret County as of Monday afternoon, down from 243 active cases Friday. Total cases surpassed 8,000 to reach 8,009 Monday, with 7,726 cases recovered and 80 dead.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also ticked up again Monday after falling to the lowest level in nearly two months Friday with 13 reportedly hospitalized then. CHC reported 16 patients hospitalized Monday, including two who are fully vaccinated and 14 who are not fully vaccinated.
The county usually posts daily COVID-19 updates weekdays to the Carteret County Health Department Facebook page and on the county website, carteretcountync.gov/811/COVID-19-Information-Releases. However, Facebook experienced a major outage Monday, so the information was only posted to the county’s website. Not all information typically included in the Facebook postings, including the percentage of residents currently vaccinated and the test positivity rate, was added to the update.
