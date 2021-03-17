Sheriff’s office seeks help to locate missing Newport teen

NEWPORT — Carteret County law enforcement officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Newport.
Candy Marie Pero, 17, was reported as a missing person Tuesday. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with dyed red hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink sweater that reads “Emerald Isle” on the front and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office’s detective Courtney Howell at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
