Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Friday traffic collision in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — A motorcycle driver involved in a traffic collision Friday has died, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Collins said in an interview Saturday with the News-Times 72-year-old Brian Burnham died at the hospital.
Mr. Burnham was injured in a traffic collision Friday afternoon when he was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 24 and reportedly struck by a car driven by 89-year-old Helen Leibert.
Ms. Leibert was crossing the highway in her car while exiting Brandywine Bay subdivision.
Mr. Burham received serious injuries in the collision, while Ms. Leibert received minor ones.
Trooper Collins said as of Saturday, the investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.
“We don’t suspect impairment,” Trooper Collins said. “It appears she simply failed to yield to oncoming traffic.”
