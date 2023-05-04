NEW BERN — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.
The committee will assist the division in developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. The division will hold an in-person workshop-style meeting that will allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders to collaborate on drafting potential striped mullet management measures in a more effective and less formal setting than traditional meetings.
Interested individuals must be available to attend and actively participate in the workshop over several days the week of July 24, 2023. The workshop will take place during normal business hours, tentatively in New Bern. Participation includes reviewing documents to provide input to the division for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 2.
The striped mullet fishery is considered overfished, and efforts to address that problem have been controversial this year.
The division is looking for individuals with expertise in striped mullet fisheries. Commercial and recreational fishermen from all coastal regions are desired. The division would also like to include on the advisory committee scientists as well as individuals or non-governmental organizations willing to discuss stakeholder interests and concerns.
To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.
Advisers who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.
During a meeting in February, the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission came to no conclusion on whether to stop commercial and recreational fishermen from harvesting striped mullet this fall.
In the commission’s November 2022 meeting, it opted to go with a Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 closure – for both commercial and recreational watermen – but did not vote to approve the plan, which is known as a supplement to Amendment 1 of the state’s striped mullet plan.
The idea is that a fall closure – fall is the peak season for mullet in North Carolina – would likely rebuild the stock quickly while Amendment 2 of the plan is being developed. Amendment 2 is likely to include measures intended to maintain and improve the stock without a fall closure in the future.
The other option discussed in the Nov. 7 meeting would have implemented a closure from Oct. 29 through Dec. 31.
Closure of the fall season from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of this year was expected to result in at least a 22.1 percent reduction in the annual harvest of the fish. Starting the closure earlier, on Oct. 29, would be expected to result in a 33.7 percent harvest reduction this year.
Any closure of the mullet fishery would be the first time in state history that neither commercial nor recreational fishermen would be allowed to go mullet fishing. Many do it part-time, either commercially or to catch bait to sell or use to catch other fish.
Fisheries commissioners in November said they were particularly concerned because striped mullet is in large part a “roe” fishery in the fall when effort peaks, meaning mature females bearing eggs are caught, endangering the sustainability of the species. Mullet roe is particularly popular in Carteret County.
There is no size limit for striped mullet, as many recreational fishermen use them to catch other fish, meaning many females are caught before they reproduce.
In 2017, according to DMF statistics, landings in North Carolina totaled 1.36 million pounds, and they have been 1.31 million, 1.36 million and 1.29 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In 2021, the total was 2.1 million pounds, worth $1.33 million. The peak year since 1972 was 1993, when landings totaled 3.06 million pounds, worth $1.94 million.
The division staff is working concurrently on the management plan update and the goal is to have a draft ready by May 2023, and to release the document for review by the public and the fisheries commission’s advisory panels in August 2023.
Applications to join the advisory committee are available online at Division of Marine Fisheries offices or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by May 19, 2023 by email to MFC@ncdenr.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Paula Farnell.
