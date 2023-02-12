MOREHEAD CITY - A commercial structure fire caused heavy damage after it broke out Sunday at the State Employees Credit Union branch on Executive Drive.
Emergency responders received a call at 1:52 p.m. with reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.
Upon arrival, the fire department found the bank to be engulfed in flames.
Crews from Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Beaufort Fire Department and Newport Fire Department also assisted and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, according to city officials.
Despite the extensive damage to the building, there have been no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.