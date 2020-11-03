NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative earned a gold safety award from the N.C. Department of Labor for its on-the-job safety achievements during 2019.
“Safety is one of the most important concerns of the electric utility industry and is paramount at CCEC,” safety coordinator Ryan Weston said in a Wednesday release announcing the award. “We work safe, not simply because there are state and federal rules that require it, but because safety is a part of our culture.”
Under program rules, to be eligible for the gold award, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given. The gold award criteria are based on a DART (days away, restricted or transferred) rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for the industry.
The DART rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer, according to the CCEC release.
