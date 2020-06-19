NCDPS launches ‘Know Your Zone’ campaign

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Public Safety recently launched the “Know Your Zone” initiative aimed at raising awareness of evacuation zones for coastal communities at risk of hurricanes and other tropical weather threats.
According to a release from NCDPS, the state worked with 20 coastal counties, including Carteret, to create predetermined evacuation zones to help coastal residents stay safe during hurricanes, tropical storms and other hazards, while allowing for orderly evacuations.
“The goal of Know Your Zone is to educate coastal residents and visitors about their evacuation zones so that everyone knows the zone they live in and knows to look and listen for that zone when evacuations are ordered,” state Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said in the release. “Knowing your zone and when to evacuate can save lives.”
Development of the zones by county officials began with storm surge modeling from North Carolina’s Hurricane Evacuation Study. County officials were able to use the study maps to determine potential for inundation, and combine that with population data, as well as previous local experience with coastal evacuations to draft the evacuation zones needed for their area.
Some counties need one zone, whereas others have up to five zones in order to evacuate as efficiently as possible without over evacuating. Some inland counties that are not as susceptible to storm surge developed evacuation zones based on river flooding.
In the past, some evacuation orders have included descriptions based on local geography and elevations. Examples include:
- All unincorporated areas of a county.
- Low-lying areas in a town or county.
- All areas within a certain distance of a particular river or stream.
“Most visitors and some residents will not know if they are in a low-lying area, or how far they are from a river or stream,” state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said. “Having predetermined zones simplifies the evacuation process for local officials, residents and visitors.”
There is an online lookup tool at KnowYourZone.nc.gov for residents in coastal counties to find their zone. The website also contains county-by-county zone maps, educational materials, frequently asked questions and the North Caroline Hurricane Guide.
The hurricane guide, which is available in print and digital form, provides information for storm preparedness, response and recovery and has been printed in English and Spanish.
The ReadyNC.org website continues to be a source for disaster preparedness information for state residents, with instructions on creating a family emergency plan and assembling an emergency kit. It also features live information on power outages and open shelters. The website is mobile friendly for phones, tablets and desktop computers and is available in English and Spanish.
The ReadyNC app was retired after the 2019 hurricane season and is no longer available.
