COVID-19 hospitalizations increase heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported an uptick in the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Friday as part of the county’s weekly detailed coronavirus update.
According to the report, there were six hospitalizations at CHC Friday, up from three hospitalizations reported Wednesday. The county provides COVID-19 updates three times per week, with a detailed report on demographics and other metrics released each Friday.
The report shows the county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases out of the total number of tests conducted increased for the week ending March 13, the latest data available from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The percentage positivity rate stood at just below 4%, up from 2% positivity the previous week. Both figures are below the state’s goal of 5% positivity.
The number of active cases reported Friday also increased as county health officials confirmed 24 additional positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. Active cases increased by seven to 91, and recovered cases stand at 4,451 for an overall total of 4,586 cases confirmed since March 2020.
Forty-four Carteret County residents have died as a direct result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Carteret County public school system reported two additional cases for the week of March 12-18, bringing the total number of cases connected to schools since last August to 203. The newest cases were identified at Bogue Sound and White Oak elementary schools.
Carteret Community College did not report any new cases for the week.
