HAVELOCK — Officers with the Havelock Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to the overdose death of a Carteret County man that occurred in April.
Police arrested Lyndsey Annette Haynes, 35, of Havelock, Tuesday following a warrant obtained by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release sent later that afternoon. Detectives say she was taken into custody Tuesday morning while visiting her probation officer in Havelock.
Ms. Haynes is accused of selling the heroin and fentanyl to Russell Lee Write, 38, of Newport, who died at his home April 23 following a drug overdose, the release states.
Officials charged Ms. Haynes with one count of death by distribution. She is being held in the Craven County jail under a $100,000 bond.
Her first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday in Carteret County.
“Drug dealers better take notice. In cases where we can establish who provided the drugs to victims who die from drug overdose we will be filing criminal charges against them and holding them accountable for these deaths,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in the release. “These deaths are tragic and completely unnecessary and the dealers need to be held responsible and sentenced to prison.”
