Beaufort Music Festival returns in May with bigger acts, new partnership

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Music Festival is set to return Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, with a stellar lineup of nationally known acts.
According to a news release last week, the lineup for the 32nd iteration of the popular event includes Grammy award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show, high-energy alternative rock band Big Something, brass-funk-rock band Empire Strikes Brass, indie folk band The 502s, rock-reggae band Signal Fire and New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen, among others.
Beaufort Music Festival is a community-supported, volunteer-run event put on by Beaufort Arts and Music Inc., a 501(c)3 nonproﬁt organization operated by a small group of people who have a great passion for music and the arts.
The two-day, family-friendly festival will showcase 13 bands and includes a dedicated kids’ area equipped with art activities and games. There also will be food trucks and vendors.
The festival will be on the waterfront at the N.C. Maritime Museum’s Gallants Channel annex, at 293 W. Beaufort Road Extension.
According to the release, the festival has elevated in many ways for 2022 by bringing in bigger acts and setting the stage for a larger audience.
In addition, organizers said in the release they’re proud to announce the festival will feature Sierra Nevada, one of America’s premier craft breweries and the seventh largest brewing company in the nation.
Sierra Nevada and Beaufort Music Festival have teamed up to create a deeper festival experience for attendees with a “Hazy Lounge” and a “Pale Ale Green Room” experience for the talent.
The festival made the decision to remove all single-use plastics from the event in 2019 and will continue to follow that model in 2022.
“We realize the mass creation of waste that can come from large events and festivals, so we are doing our part to minimize the festival’s footprint in this, and many other ways,” festival president Karen Gould said in the news release. “Marrying these festival efforts with Sierra Nevada’s above and beyond environmental record, the partnership just made sense.”
For more details and tickets visit beaufortmusicfestival.com/ or email Ms. Gould at karen@beaufortartsmusic.org.
