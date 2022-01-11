Cape Carteret to officially open new trail segment Wednesday morning

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the opening of a long section of the Cape Carteret Trail that crosses Schoolhouse Creek along Highway 24 just east of White Oak Elementary School.
Town manager Zach Steffey announced the ceremony Monday night during the board of commissioners’ meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The segment includes an elevated wooden section over wetlands associated with the creek and an asphalt segment that runs east from there to connect with an existing segment along Taylor Notion Road from the intersection of that street and Highway 24 to the Western Carteret Public Library on Taylor Notion. Harber Marine Construction of Peletier built the elevated section while Able Paving & Seal Coating of Jacksonville did the asphalt section.
Mr. Steffey said the town is also out for bids to build a segment along Taylor Notion from the library north to the entrance of the Ardan Oaks subdivision.
Those who want to attend the long-awaited ceremony for the newly completed segment should park in the Handy Mart lot at the intersection.
Other completed segments of the trail are along Highway 58. Eventually, the trail is supposed to be a continuous 3.1-mile triangle along all three streets.
Cape Carteret commissioners approved the trail project in 2015 with a goal of completion by 2018. The idea for the multi-use bike and pedestrian trail came from Mike Curtis, then the town’s attorney, and the Gateway Alliance for Western Carteret, a business promotion group.
It was supposed to be paid for with grants and donations, and that worked for a while, but other than about $189,000 from Carteret County, no big grants ever materialized and donations eventually dried up, for the most part.
The county money, in two donations over the years since construction of the trail began, matched money the town contributed to the project.
The town also has tried other financing methods. After Commissioner Steve Martin pushed for it as a way to see if taxpayers wanted to use town money to complete the trail, the town tried a referendum in 2020 for $1.2 million, but town voters narrowly defeated it.
The project got a big shot in the arm recently when, thanks to state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle, the 2021-23 state budget signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper included $500,000 for the trail.
The idea of the trail came in part from Emerald Isle, which has long had a bike and pedestrian trail along Highway 58 and some other major roads in town.
Town officials hope the $500,000 in the state budget might be enough to complete the entire project.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.