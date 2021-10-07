With registration deadline Friday, November elections are well underway in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — With early voting about a week away, things are shaping up for the 11 municipal elections set for November in Carteret County.
As of Wednesday, 24,388 county voters who live in incorporated municipalities are eligible to vote in the fall elections. The deadline to register to vote is Friday, 25 days prior to the election. Those who miss the deadline can also register to vote in person during the early voting period, Thursday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 30.
Absentee-by-mail voting for the 2021 elections is already underway, though it isn’t being utilized as much as elections officials anticipated. As of Thursday, the County Board of Elections had mailed out just 30 ballots.
“I’m actually surprised. I really thought we would have more at this point,” BOE director Caitlin Sabadish noted Sept. 30, when the office had just nine requests for absentee-by-mail ballots.
For those looking to avoid physically going to the polls, mail-in ballots can be requested through the N.C. State Board of Elections’ online portal at votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Unlike in 2020 – when mail-in ballots were used at an unprecedented rate due to the coronavirus pandemic and a red-hot presidential election, including in Carteret County – voters will be required to obtain two witness signatures or have their mail-in ballot notarized. The cure certification process remains in place for ballots returned incomplete.
“Voters need to make sure they sign their ballot envelop,” Ms. Sabadish noted.
Ballots must be postmarked by election day to be counted, but they can also be dropped off in person at the elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, in Beaufort. They can also be dropped off at one-stop sites during early voting.
On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, polling places cannot accept absentee-by-mail ballots.
One-stop early voting kicks off at three sites in Carteret County Oct. 14. Any voter eligible to cast a ballot this year can do so at any of the following sites:
· Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
· The BOE offices in Beaufort
· Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point.
The sites will run somewhat shorter hours than in years past, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be one Saturday early voting period, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Nov. 2, voters will make local candidate selections for Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Morehead City, Newport, Peletier and Pine Knoll Shores.
