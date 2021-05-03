BEAUFORT — Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will present a proposed budget on how to spend an estimated $6.1 million in federal funds being allocated to Carteret County Schools to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed budget will be considered during the Carteret County Board of Education meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube channel. In addition, there will be a limited number of chairs available to the public because of physical distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Public comments can be emailed to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday. They will be read at the board meeting.
During the board’s April 13 meeting, Dr. Jackson said he had been notified the school system would receive about $6.1 million as part of a second wave of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds.
A third allotment of $13.83 million in ESSERS money is expected in the future.
In order to receive the money, school administration must submit a budget to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction by Sunday, May 9 on how the funds will be spent. The money must be spent by Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, and used to offset impacts of the pandemic.
Dr. Jackson didn’t say when the spending plan for the third allotment of ESSERS funds must be submitted. He did say those funds must be spent by 2024 and 20% of the money must be used to address “learning loss.”
During the April meeting, Dr. Jackson presented a long list of items being considered as part of the spending plan for the second-wave funds. Among the items was a $500 stipend for all school system employees, which the board approved. The total cost of providing the $500 stipend to all employees is $711,315. That includes the matching Social Security and retirement costs.
Now the school board must decide how to spend the remaining money. First, the six-week summer learning program that will be offered to students in grades kindergarten through 12 is mandatory and districts must use ESSERS money to fund the program.
Other suggestions Dr. Jackson and an administrative planning team were considering included funding a two-year Chromebook replacement program at an estimated cost of $2.7 million; a math curriculum support program at $326,778; another curriculum support program known as Fundations at $80,000; a reduction in class sizes in grades four through 12; additional teacher assistants; and an elimination of teacher assistant furlough days required each year.
The superintendent said the system has already received a first allotment of $1.65 million in ESSERS money this school year to be spent by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Those funds were used to purchase personal protective equipment and digital resources, hire contract nurses and for a learning management system. Although not part of the ESSERS allotment, the school system also received $3.3 million in state funds to assist with needs created by the pandemic.
In other action, the board is scheduled to:
- Recognize the Croatan High School men’s soccer team for winning the 2A state soccer championship and coach Paul Slater for being named the N.C. High School Athletic Association State 2A Soccer Coach of the Year.
- Recognize the All-State Honors Band/All State Jazz Band winners.
- Consider a resolution proclaiming week of May 3 Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Consider a resolution in support of myFutureNC, which is a statewide nonprofit focused on 2 million North Carolinians having a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030.
- Receive a curriculum and instruction update.
- Receive an update on school bond projects.
- Receive comments from Dr. Jackson.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider approval of a three-year agreement with LINQ/Meals Plus for the 2021-24 school years for a child nutrition software program. The total cost for three years is $92,029.50.
- Consider approval of a three-year professional development system partnership agreement with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. This would be for 2021-24.
- Consider a contract agreement with SynTerra Science and Engineering Consultants to provide the school system with mold consulting services for the mold remediation project to take place in the central office. The agreement would cost $91,197 and be paid from state Hurricane Florence recovery funds.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
