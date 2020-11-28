Commissioners approve rezonings for joint county, NCCF property

BEAUFORT — The N.C. Coastal Federation is one step closer to being able to construct a new headquarters on land along the Bogue Sound in Ocean with a rezoning request for the property granted by the Carteret County Board of Commissioners last week.
The board met Nov. 16 in the commissioners’ boardroom in Beaufort and via Zoom to hold two public hearings for the two separate rezoning requests for the property, located off Morada Bay Drive in the community of Ocean. Carteret County partnered with the federation in March to purchase more than 76 acres in the area to be used primarily for light recreation and conservation purposes, along with the new headquarters and a public boat ramp.
The first hearing involved a request to rezone the county’s 69.47-acre portion of the property from R-20 (single-family residential) district to B-1 (general business) district. The second hearing was for the NCCF’s portion, a 10.06-acre property to be rezoned from R-20 to B1-CU (general business, conditional use) district. After initially tabling the NCCF’s request so it could be made into a conditional use, the County Planning Commission recommended approval of both rezoning requests.
NCCF Executive Director Todd Miller spoke briefly to voice his appreciation for the county’s partnership and support of the project, but nobody else spoke during the public hearings. The board voted unanimously to approve both requests, opening the door for the NCCF and county to get started on their plans for the property.
“As we design the facilities there, I hope we can make it a first-class place,” Mr. Miller said.
In other business during the Nov. 16 meeting, the board held a public hearing on the Carteret County Area Transportation System’s applications for several state Department of Transportation grants. Nobody spoke during the hearing, and the board unanimously approved a resolution in support of the grant applications.
“It’s the same thing I’ve done every year for the past seven years, we’re just seeking permission to apply for grants for the 2022 fiscal year, and permission to have the county manager receive them,” CCATS Director Randy Cantor said.
The board also accepted a $2,500 bid, made by Jessica Doty, to purchase county-owned property at 136 Dolphin Way in the Sea Gate subdivision in Beaufort, valued at $23,443. The board previously rejected a lower bid from Ms. Doty, but approved her latest offer. The county purchased the property as a result of tax foreclosure in July 1999 for $2,288.
“The first offer last go ‘round was $1,000, we rejected that. I think the same person came in and upped their offer to $2,500, which basically gets the county their money back out of this,” Commissioner Robin Comer said. “…If we were to accept this, it would go to an upset bid, and other folks would have the chance to bid and grow the price a little bit.”
In addition, commissioners adopted the consent agenda for the November meeting, which included the following items:
- Tax releases and refunds.
- Approval to accept state funding for hepatitis C treatment and approval of corresponding budget amendment, $7,641.
- Approval of interlocal agreement with Cape Carteret for the county to provide GIS services.
- Approval of resolution requesting the N.C. General Assembly declare 911 telecommunicators as public safety personnel.
- Approval of documents in support of the Straits landing channel maintenance dredging event — memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, approval of resolution and no conflict of interest statement and corresponding $81,000 budget amendment.
- Approval of bid with Eastman’s Carpet for the replacement of the carpet on the second floor of the courthouse.
- Approval of resolution naming tax review officers.
- Approval to accept transfer of a 2015 ambulance to the sheriff’s office.
- Approval of proclamation in support of the sheriff, deputies, detention officers and police officers in Carteret County.
- Approval of Hurricane Isaias designation of applicant’s agent and applicant assurance for public assistance form.
- Approval of budget amendment to transfer $300,000 from the Carteret County 911 surcharge reserve fund to the consolidated communications operating budget.
