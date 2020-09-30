County adds 14 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the same day a seventh COVID-related death was announced.
The additional confirmed cases bring Carteret County’s total to 785 cases since March. Officials reported Wednesday 77 cases are considered active and 701 people have recovered. Additionally, four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
According to information released by the county in its Wednesday afternoon coronavirus update, the latest COVID-19 death occurred in the Atlantic Beach/Pine Knoll Shores zip code, 28512. It is the second death reported in that zip code.
Carteret Community College confirmed Wednesday two additional individuals connected to the institution have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases on campus to seven.
CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun said the last known exposure to campus was Monday, and the college is notifying all those who had contact with the infected individuals. Of the seven cases at CCC, two are considered active and five have recovered.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 8,887 COVID-19 tests, with 174 pending results Wednesday.
Officials continue to stress the importance of frequent hand washing, wearing a facial covering and standing at least 6 feet apart from others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.