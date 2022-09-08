SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.
The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi Shade, invented by UNC Chapel Hill graduates Alex Slater and brothers Dane and Scott Barnes and first popularized on the beaches of Emerald Isle, have moved on to the second round of voting. The round began Thursday after the announcement of the semifinalists and will close on Friday, Sept. 16.
The five finalists will be announced Thursday, Sept. 22, tallies are reset, and the final round of voting will end on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The winner will be announced via video on the N.C. Chamber’s social media channels on Thursday, Oct. 6.
According to the chamber, each of the nominees received numerous votes and it was a close race. For example, the difference between the 15th and 16th semifinalists in the small business category was two votes, and two products tied with the same vote total, so 16 made it into the semifinals instead of 15.
About 19,500 votes were cast in the small and medium/large business categories in the first round. The small category is for businesses with fewer than 100 employees.
The Crab Pot Trees were first created in 1999 by crab pot maker Nicky Harvey, quickly became a Carteret County tradition during the season and have since spread to many coastal locations across the United States. They come in a wide variety of sizes and are easy to assemble.
"We are thrilled to have made the first cut of voting,” Don Acree, president of Fisherman Creations, said Thursday in an email. “The support from our Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, county residents and so many other customers has been gratifying and humbling.”
More than one million of the trees have been sold since 2003.
The Shibumi was invented in 2016 when Slater and the Barnes brothers, all North Carolina natives who visited Emerald Isle many times, set out to make a practical, light and safe beach shade device. It works with the ocean breeze and casts ample shade for up to six people. Shibumi Shade is now the most popular beach shade on the East and Gulf coasts.
Shibumi Shade has gained national popularity for being the most portable, easy to set-up beach shade on the market, according to language on the chamber’s contest page. The company’s headquarters is in Raleigh, and the shades are hand-sewn in Asheville and Asheboro.
Winners in the contest will receive a variety of prizes, including:
o The Coolest Thing Made in NC trophy.
o The official “Coolest Thing Made in NC” winner badge to be placed on company website.
o Recognition and profile on The Coolest Thing Made in NC website.
o Coordinated media outreach promoting the win.
o An exclusive “Behind the Business” profile sent to thousands of NC Chamber readers.
o Recognition in Business North Carolina magazine.
o An exclusive profile in the NC Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s newsletter.
o An invitation to participate in the NC Chamber’s podcast series.
o An invitation to participate in the NC Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s Podcast, “Clocking In.”
o An invitation to participate in Business North Carolina’s podcast.
o An exclusive meeting with the NC Chamber President and CEO to discuss business priorities.
