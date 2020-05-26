Audubon NC advises beachgoers, others to watch for nesting birds

EMERALD ISLE — Beachgoers and others spending time outdoors may notice birds low to the ground and among the dunes, and wildlife experts advise keeping a distance and avoiding disturbing them.
Audubon North Carolina said it’s nesting season for coastal nesting birds. This means species that make their nests on the ground on the beaches along the North Carolina coast, including in Carteret County, are laying eggs and raising chicks. Some of these species, such as least terns and black skimmers, are sensitive and easily disturbed by beachgoers and pets, according to Audubon N.C. Communications Manager Ben Graham.
“Now is the time for people to remember to share the shore with coastal nesting birds,” Mr. Graham said.
Wildlife Resources Commission volunteer beach bird steward Lena Gallitano works in Emerald Isle.
“Offering them protection when possible is one of the things I’m passionate about,” she said. “Birds are an important part of the coastal ecosystems and are a sign of a healthy beach and estuaries.”
Ms. Gallitano said many coastal nesting birds are migratory, returning to the North Carolina coast to nest and raise their young.
“Some species are threatened,” she said, “so it’s important for us to protect the areas that provide safe nesting habitat and food sources. Birds also stimulate and support North Carolina’s economy with tourism and wildlife viewing activities.”
WRC Wildlife Diversity Biologist Carmen Johnson said nesting season for beach-nesting birds typically begins in April for most species, with a few starting in March.
“In Carteret County, least terns, American oystercatches, willets and Wilson’s plovers are the most common beach-nesting species,” Ms. Johnson said. “Black skimmers, gull-billed terns, common terns and federally threatened piping plovers can also be found. Beach-nesting birds favor protected areas that lack development and have little human disturbance, like national seashores, state parks, national wildlife refuges, national estuarine research reserve sites, Audubon protected sites and WRC game lands.”
Barrier island inlets also host more beach-nesting birds than other parts of the island due to their dynamic nature and lack of development, according to Ms. Johnson.
“The west end of Emerald Isle is an example of this,” she said. “A colony of least terns and several pairs of Wilson’s plovers and willets nest near Bogue Inlet each year.”
Through a partnership between Emerald Isle officials and the WRC, signs are posted around the colony, while the stewards group monitors and maintains the posting and conducts outreach efforts.
Ms. Johnson said some beach-nesting birds, particularly least terns, sometimes nest on gravel-covered rooftops.
“There are several buildings in Carteret County that have terns nest on their roofs each year,” she said.
To help protect these beach and coastal nesting birds, Ms. Gallitano recommends beachgoers and others outdoors to refrain from feeding the birds or leaving food scraps on the beach, since it can attract predators. She also advises gathering trash and litter, such as discarded fishing line and plastic
“Keep pets on a leash and away from posted areas,” Ms. Gallitano said. “If birds take flight or fly nearby and call loudly, you’re too close to their nests or chicks; please leave the area. Respect protective areas with signage and stay away so the birds won’t be disturbed. Teach others to appreciate our birds, turtles and wildlife.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
