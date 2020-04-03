MOREHEAD CITY — City staff say ongoing projects like street paving and the Shevans Park playground construction will continue as scheduled amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak, but other plans may be put on hold until after the situation has improved.
“We’ve kind of pressed pause on projects that are not yet in the contract stage, just to really be fiscally prudent,” Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston told the News-Times this week.
While there are no more major projects coming down the pipeline in the current 2019-20 fiscal year, Mr. Eggleston said the coronavirus will almost certainly influence the city’s 2020-21 budget and five-year capital improvement plan. The city council met in February for an initial budget planning retreat to set broad goals for the upcoming year and was scheduled to hold several budget workshops over the next few months before the new fiscal year begins Wednesday, July 1.
“The board will have to look at those long-range projects and really decide what we can afford and what we might have to put on hold,” Mr. Eggleston said.
He said the council will still hold the budget workshops, but they may have to happen virtually over video or conference call. City staff are working to develop a teleworking and meeting policy that allows for the public to continue to participate in government matters.
“This will be an interesting budget cycle, I think,” Mr. Eggleston said.
A few high-profile capital projects in Morehead City are continuing as planned, for now. Mr. Eggleston said paving on Bridges Street is about halfway done, and the contractor hopes to wrap up that work in about two weeks, weather permitting.
“There won’t be any traffic out on the roads at that point, but at least we’ll have it done,” Mr. Eggleston said, referring to the fact the state is under mandatory stay-at-home orders by the governor until at least Wednesday, April 29.
In addition, construction of the new Shevans Park playground and splash pad is still on track to wrap up by the beginning of May, but the ribbon-cutting ceremony officials planned for the new structure will likely be delayed. In fact, with all public playgrounds closed until further notice as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, it could potentially be weeks or months until children can break in the new playground.
Construction of the new city hall building on Bridges Street is also moving forward as scheduled, Mr. Eggleston reported. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building in February, and the work is still in the early stages. Officials hoped to complete construction in about 15 months, with the new building ready in spring 2021.
“If we have an executed contract … we’re obligated to see those through,” the city manager noted.
The city is also trying to make it easier on residents who are still carrying out their own building projects.
Mr. Eggleston said staff accelerated the rollout of a new online planning and inspections software that allows people to submit documents and obtain permits without seeing someone face-to-face.
“We’ve been in the testing phase for a couple of months just to make sure everything is working properly, so we just decided to go ahead and move that forward so that if folks out there are working on projects, they can go onto our new portal now and submit their drawings and applications online,” Mr. Eggleston said.
More resources and information on Morehead City’s response to COVID-19 can be found at moreheadcitync.org.
