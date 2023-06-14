EMERALD ISLE — Following a public hearing during their monthly meeting Tuesday night, Emerald Isle commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a $13.6 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The budget includes a $12.8 million general, or operating fund, and maintains the existing property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, plus an addition one cent per $100 of value dedicated to pay for beach nourishment.
There’s an additional tax of four cents per $100 on oceanfront and inlet-front properties to help build up beach nourishment reserves.
The budget includes one fee increase, from $275 to $295, for all developed residential properties, to pay for garbage service. This 7.2% increase is necessary, according to Town Manager Matt Zapp, to keep pace with tipping fee costs at the landfill, are set to rise $50 per ton effective July 1.
The budget does not use any of the unassigned general fund balance.
“The proposed tax rate remains identical to the previous fiscal year, and accounts for a year-over-year inflation rate of nearly 5.3-percent,” Zapp said. “The town works diligently to provide high quality services at the least possible cost, while consistently maintaining a general fund property tax rate among the lowest of the 21 North Carolina oceanfront municipalities.
Zapp said the general fund includes money for 6% cost-of-living raises for town employees, “intended to offset the annual change in the Consumer Price Index and meet inflationary and other service demand pressures across the organization.”
The budget also includes an updated five-year capital projects fund, totaling $26,912,805. The most significant items in the plan include design, financing and phased construction of an emergency services facility on current town property which will replace the current Fire Station 1 and contain an emergency operations center. There’s also money for site planning for a future replacement police department building.
Only two people spoke during the required public hearing.
Jeff Ward said the town employs too many people, has too many vehicles for employees and the budget is too large, buoyed by one-time grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in reaction to needs created by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Paige Taylor Ward said she believes the town wastes money by leasing some of its vehicles.
Town Manager Matt Zapp, however, said the leases actually save the town money, in particular in maintenance costs, because the town turns vehicles in and gets new ones – at a savings – before big-ticket maintenance items arise.
Commissioner Jim Normile praised the budget.
“I didn’t get all my ‘wants,’” he said, but no one ever does in the budget process. “But,” he added, “I feel good about it addressing our needs.”
The general fund represents a $585,725, or 4.8%, increase over the originally adopted 2022-23 budget.
The largest source of revenue is expected, as always, to be the property tax at $5,245,364, based on a total property value of $3.1 billion.
The next largest source of revenue is the sales tax, projected at $2.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2022-23.
The town expects $250,000 of beach access parking fee revenue, similar to the previous fiscal year. These funds are earmarked 100% for staffing and operating expenditures associated with the town’s two regional beach access facilities.
Significant general fund expenditures include:
- Replacement of beach access walkways. The goal of staff, Zapp said, is to use Federal Emergency Management funds to replace the most needed beach access walkways over the next 12-18 months.
- Transfer to new Golf Cart Improvement Fund. A total of $25,000 would be available for transfer to the Golf Cart Improvement Fund and reserved for future golf cart infrastructure improvements determined by the commissioners with input from the Golf Cart Advisory Committee.
- The Public Works Department budget includes $159,409 for street resurfacing in 2023-24.
- The budget for the town’s solid waste collection contract with Simmons & Simmons Management is $1,077,665. This contract includes twice per week residential trash collection, once per week recycling collection and container roll-back service. This reflects an increase of $80,903, or 8.12% greater than the 22- 23 approved budget amount.
- A total of $148,000 is included for organization-wide information technology services provided primarily by VC3, a private company.
