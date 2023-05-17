NEWPORT — The Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport will hold an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20. There will be a pooch parade, silent auction, raffle prizes, free food and drinks, specialty food trucks, pet-related and other vendors, local artists, kid’s games, education and pet adoption opportunities.
For information, contact shelter manager Rachel Hardin, 252-247-7744, or Joyce Clear, 203-858-3432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.