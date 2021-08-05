Carteret health officials report increase in COVID-19 cases, stress vaccination, mask wearing

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday.
In addition, County Health Director Nina Oliver said she’s seeing an increase in the number of positive cases among those 17 years of age and younger. In July, 17% of positive COVID-19 cases in the county were among those 17 and under.
As for the overall case count Wednesday, the health department reported 43 new confirmed cases since Monday.
In addition, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased by four since Monday to 10 as of Wednesday afternoon.
There were 100 active cases countywide Wednesday, up from 76 active cases Monday.
Of the 5,467 total cases confirmed since last March, 5,308 have recovered and 59 county residents have died as a direct result of COVID-19.
By zip code, the Newport area, 28570, currently has the most active COVID-19 cases with 34, followed by the Morehead City area, zip code 28557, with 22 active cases and the Beaufort region, 28516, with 14 active cases.
As for the trend among young people, Ms. Oliver didn’t say whether the cases were related to the Delta variant, although the report coincides with a national trend showing an increase in cases in the age group due to the highly contagious variant.
While the County Board of Education voted July 28 to make masks optional for students and staff for the 2021-22 school year, Ms. Oliver said the health department is advocating for mask recommendations recently issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics.
“We advocate for the CDC and AAP guidance on mask wearing which the CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status,” she said.
The AAP recommends all students older than 2 years and all school staff wear face masks at school unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Ms. Oliver said some reasons for the recommendations include:
- Continued concerns for variants that are more easily spread among children, adolescents and adults.
- Risk to children under age 12 who cannot be vaccinated.
- An added benefit of universal masking is protection of students and staff against other respiratory illnesses that would take time away from school.
In response to the county COVID-19 trends in young people, BOE Chairperson Clark Jenkins said in an email that school officials would continue to monitor the situation.
“We will diligently keep our eyes on the (opening school date of Monday, Aug. 23) and make adjustments and decisions accordingly,” he said.
North Carolina recently rolled out a new program offering $100 pre-paid Mastercard gift cards to residents who get vaccinated at select sites throughout the state through Tuesday, Aug. 31. The program also offers $25 gift cards to those who drive others to their vaccination appointment.
However, there is currently no location in Carteret County offering the vaccination incentive. According to an online map showing participating vaccination locations, the closest site to Carteret County offering gift cards is in Maysville.
Ms. Oliver said the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.
The health department offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to anyone 12 years of age and older. If you haven’t yet received the vaccine, contact the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov for other providers.
One wonders what developments might motivate the BOE. Obviously it is not increasing cases, increasing hospitalizations, nor new variants such as lambda in miami or delta 2 recently in korea.
