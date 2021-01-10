Parents, clinician express concerns about effects of remote learning on students

BEAUFORT — A Morehead City therapist and two Croatan High School parents expressed concern Tuesday about the effects of remote virtual learning on Carteret County students.
“Ideally, all students could return to their classrooms full time but until that day comes, delivering high quality, engaging and effective remote instruction must be immediately addressed. We cannot wait another nine weeks, much less semester, to fix this,” Christine Hanks, the parent of a CHS freshman, said during a County Board of Education meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The school system currently has middle and high school students attending on a hybrid attendance model of two days in-class and three days of remote, virtual instruction. Elementary students attend five days a week in-person. All parents have the option for their students to attend 100% virtual.
However, for the beginning of the second semester, due to concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases, all students are attending on a remote learning schedule until Monday, Jan. 18. Students will return to the first semester schedule Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Kelley Tyson, a mother of two CHS students, emailed her concerns to school officials, which were read during the meeting by Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst.
Ms. Tyson asked school officials to implement “a district wide synchronous learning plan for middle and high school students immediately. As a parent, we muddled through the last semester with Croatan’s version of online learning. It is simply not enough to have students read passages online and complete assignments on their own with little or no instruction.”
Synchronous learning is online education that happens in real time, often with a set class schedule and required login times. Students can interact in real time with teachers.
Most county middle and high schools used asynchronous learning for the first semester, which does not require real-time interaction. Instead, content was available online for students to access when it best suited their schedules, and assignments were completed and turned in by a set deadline. Teachers were available at certain times for students to ask questions, via conferencing or emails. Some schools are blending both teaching methods together.
Ms. Tyson said while one of her straight-A children “has thrived in this environment,” her other child has struggled.
“His struggles last semester were the worst thing we’ve had to deal with in the public school system,” Ms. Tyson said. “He can’t self teach subjects himself, and the Google Meets I witnessed were not sufficient.”
Ms. Tyson further stated, “The best thing to happen would be to send students back to school FULL time in-person for 5 days. I understand this may not be an option this month, but we still need to consider urging the Governor to allow middle and high school (students) to return to a normal schedule. The damage we are doing to the students without instruction might be worse than the chance of getting Covid.”
She further asked that the district “mandate synchronous learning at all middle and high schools.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson acknowledged many students, as well as instructors, have struggled with the hybrid learning schedules.
“Our teachers and principals are continuing to work hard on improving student outcomes. This work includes increasing the number of teachers offering synchronous instruction across the school system, reviewing the learning management systems being used at each level, and continuing to grow our teachers’ skillset,” he said. “We are much better today in teaching and learning in a remote environment than we were in March and we will be much better still going forward.”
As well as the academic concerns, mental health clinician Carly Silverthorne with Silverthorne Wellness Center PLLC in Morehead City, stated she has “sincere concern for the youth in our county and the impact remote learning is having.”
In the email, read by Mr. Propst, Ms. Silverthorne stated, “We are placing our youth in a psychologically vulnerable position with the ongoing loss of access to friends, teachers and routine with remote learning. Academic motivation ceases, social development is placed on pause and the risk for disadvantaged youth is unfathomable. We are electing to place our children in increased isolation and limited socialization in conjunction with an uncertain impact on education.”
Ms. Silverthorne said she is treating students from elementary to high school age that are experiencing mental health issues related to the stress of remote learning.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that visits of minors to emergency departments for mental health reasons surged from April through October by 24% for children ages 5-11 and 31% for children ages 12-17,” she stated in her email. “They anticipate these numbers to be much higher in the recent and coming months.”
Ms. Silverthorne said while she respects the school system, administrators and staff, “I firmly believe we are missing the mark on the decisions made regarding remote learning. We may visibly see the spread of COVID-19 but the silent pandemic is increasing with long-term implications that our youth may not overcome.”
School board members reiterated the administration and educators are working hard to improve online education and want to see students safely return to classrooms, too.
Board member Travis Day said, “We very much share your concerns about the mental health of our children and we’re working to improve synchronous learning. We are working on this.”
Board Chairperson Clark Jenkins agreed. He thanked parents, principals and teachers for doing their best to educate students in such difficult times.
“The board is trying their hardest,” he said.
Mr. Jenkins continued that what is happening in Carteret County is also happening across the state.
“I listened to a meeting where they said 46 percent of third- through 12th grade students were failing at least one class,” he said.
During a virtual meeting with school advisory council members and principals prior to the regular board meeting, some county middle and high school principals and parents said their schools were offering virtual academies in the afternoon to help students who are struggling with virtual learning.
Many, like Beaufort Middle School Principal Jessica Emory, said she has seen improvement in some students’ grades since the academy began at her school.
