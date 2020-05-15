BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners joined the leaders of seven other central-eastern North Carolina counties in penning a letter requesting Gov. Roy Cooper allow more local control in handling the COVID-19 crisis.
In a letter dated May 6, commissioners from Carteret, Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties asked Gov. Cooper to leave reopening decisions to local leaders. North Carolina is currently in phase one of a three-phase plan to reopen businesses and other spaces after being under sweeping stay-at-home orders since late March.
“These orders have placed an extreme economic hardship on our local County economies,” the commissioners’ letter reads, in part. “We no longer can sit idle as these orders cause vast economic despair and irreparable harm to our small businesses and citizens.
“As a region we ask that you authorize local control of decision making in regards to a phased reopening approach to local County governments,” it continues. “We know this is the best methodology to ensure local data, metrics and expertise are used in local decision making.”
The letter goes on to request Gov. Cooper repeal Executive Order 135, which contains the stay-at-home order, as well as the subsequent phased reopening approach.
Under phase one of the reopening plan, childcare centers, retail stores and state parks and trails are permitted to reopen with restrictions on gathering sizes and other operations. If COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop, phase two can begin Friday, May 22 at the earliest, at which time bars and restaurants can reopen their dining rooms, with limited capacity, and non-essential businesses, such as gyms and salons, can also reopen.
Phase three, which doesn’t yet have a firm date for beginning, will ease limits on gatherings and other restrictions.
In its letter, the coalition of county commissioners says eastern North Carolina has faced some unique challenges over the past few years, with hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian each having a significant effect on local economies. The commissioners say during each of those disasters, local governments successfully made decisions on how to handle the recovery process.
“County Governments have always been a partner in these discussions and served as the front line for local recovery initiatives,” the letter says. “We are asking that the State of North Carolina and County governments follow that very same process as we begin the reopening of local County economies.”
Further, the letter says eastern North Carolina counties are more rural than the population-dense urban centers elsewhere in North Carolina and therefore the current statewide approach is too broad.
“We all agree that the most recent data clearly reflects that the curve in Central Eastern North Carolina has flattened and that our timing for reopening should be much sooner than other parts of North Carolina,” the commissioners claim. “Our region of North Carolina is unique and our Counties very diverse, but we all agree that the challenges facing the Triangle, Triad, or Charlotte regions of North Carolina are greatly different than that of Central Eastern North Carolina.”
Gov. Cooper has not publicly responded the county commissioners’ letter.
He's drove a NAIL IN YOUR COFFIN, CAUSE MILLIONS, IF NOT HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DAMAGES, PRODUCED SEVERE HARDSHIP FOR VOTERS, AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST , CAUSED REALLY SICK/ ILL FOLKS TO AVOID THEIR MEDICAL NEEDS BASED ON NOTHING! THE GIG IS UP, ITS A FAKE CRISIS, NOW, PERSONALLY I THINK HE DESERVES THE ROPE RIGHT HERE IN CARTERET COUNTY AT OUR COURTHOUSE ON THE OLD OAK TREE, WHY DON'T YOU ASK THE THOUSANDS OF BUSINESS OWNERS? SO, THE BEST YOU DO IS 'PEN' A LETTER?????? UM, YEA, VOTING TIME IS COMING, BUT, YOU SILENT MINORITY ARE DONE TOO, I THINK! People do not need anything you board / ragamuffins have. You'll actually be luck if anyone at all pays a red cent in any tax out there. [thumbdown]
