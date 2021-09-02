Emerald Isle beach patrol, lifeguards jointly train as summer program winds down

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle police beach patrol officers and members of the ocean rescue squad did some joint training Aug. 26 in order to improve communication and better understand of each other’s roles in ocean safety efforts.
Ocean rescue coordinator William Matthias said he thought it was important to train together now, as the town reduces the number of lifeguards on the beach through the rest of the summer. Lifeguards will work through September, but the phase down began Aug. 18.
Mr. Matthias said it’s important for the officers – who will patrol during the winter this year for the first time – to know what lifeguards look for when deciding what do, including recognizing signs someone in the water is in distress, tired or drowning.
In addition, he said it’s important for the beach patrol officers and the police to understand the hand signals used in rescue scenarios.
Interim Police Chief Mike Panzarella said he’s always believed it’s important for the two town departments to work hand in hand.
The patrol officers are primarily responsible for enforcing laws on the beach, such as speeding during beach driving season and alcohol consumption violations. The training, which took place in the town commission meeting room, “provided those officers assigned to beach patrol a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of our ocean rescue,” Interim Chief Panzarella said in an emailed response to the News-Times Tuesday.
“The training also provided insight for officers to better identify rip currents, individuals in distress or possibly drowning, and hand signals that are used when assisting ocean rescue,” he continued.
Interim Chief Panzarella said he believed the training “was beneficial for all who attended. Safety is paramount for both beach patrol and ocean rescue.
“We will continue to work together to keep our beach safe whether on land or in the water,” he concluded.
Through the end of the month, there will be four lifeguards on the strand Monday through Thursday and five on duty Friday through Sunday. That’s down from eight during the peak of the season.
Emerald Isle’s beach warning flag system will remain in place through October. Flags are spaced along the beach so more people can view them and assess water conditions.
Yellow flags signify normal conditions when caution is still advised, red flags mean conditions indicate hazardous conditions and double-red flags mean no one should be in the ocean without a flotation device. A purple flag warns of the presence of potentially harmful marine life, such as the stinging Portuguese man-of-war, sea butterflies, jellyfish or sharks.
Lifeguards hit the beach April 8, the earliest they have ever been deployed in Emerald Isle.
