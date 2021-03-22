NWS shares tips to prepare for dangerous weather events

NEWPORT — Extreme weather can require people to find a safe place to ride out a storm or other dangerous conditions, and the National Weather Service is encouraging the public to know where to be safe.
The NWS office in Newport issued an announcement Tuesday that the Spring Weather Safety Campaign has begun. This season’s theme is “know your safe place,” according to the Newport office, and the NWS has created a set of infographics advising where it’s safest to be during floods, dangerous heat events, lightning storms, rip current events, tornadoes and tsunamis.
“This winter we have seen historic snowstorms, extreme cold outbreaks and costly impacts,” the NWS said in its announcement. “As we transition from winter to spring hazards, now is always a good time to help communities become ready, responsive and resilient to extreme weather, water and climate events.”
One of the most dangerous spring weather events are tornadoes. According to the NWS, safe places to be during tornadoes are storm shelters and basements. If those aren’t available, interior rooms without windows can also be protective.
“If you receive a tornado warning, take shelter immediately,” the weather service said.
Dangerous wind speeds can occur even without a tornado forming. The NWS said during periods of high winds, trees may be damaged and felled, and other loose objects can lead to dangerous flying debris and other hazards.
“You’re safest indoors, away from windows, and in an interior room,” the NWS said. “Prevent damage to your property by trimming loose branches and parking away from trees.”
Another spring safety hazard, one seen on the coast, including in Carteret County, are rip currents. According to the weather service, these strong currents of waters that run perpendicular to shorelines kill more than 100 beachgoers in the U.S. each year.
“When visiting the ocean, you’re safest at beaches with lifeguards,” the NWS said. “If rip currents are forecast for the beach you’re visiting, stay out of the water.”
Lightning is a weather phenomenon that can also prove dangerous. The NWS said lightning strikes the U.S. 25 million times each year, sometimes resulting in deaths or permanent injuries.
“You’re safest indoors or inside a hard-topped and enclosed vehicle,” the weather service said. “If you hear thunder or see lightning, take shelter immediately.
As the weather becomes warmer, the chance of dangerously high temperatures increases. The NWS said heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths.
“You’re generally safe indoors with the air conditioning on, while staying hydrated,” the weather service said. “During extreme heat, stay inside and keep cool.”
With spring comes the likelihood of rain events, which can lead to flooding. The weather service said during a flood, water levels and flow speed can quickly change.
“You’re safest by staying indoors or seeking higher ground if shelter isn’t available,” the NWS said. “If you’re stuck outside when a flash flood occurs, don’t attempt to cross flood waters by vehicle or on foot.”
Last but not least, tsunamis, large and destructive ocean waves, are rare but incredibly destructive coastal events, according to the NWS. Anyone on or near the coast should know where to go in the event of a tsunami.
“You’re generally safer by going to official evacuation zones, higher ground or further inland,” the weather service said. “Identify your safe place and official evacuation zones before a tsunami occurs.”
