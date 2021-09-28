Welfare workers, foster families play key role in lives of vulnerable children, agency says

BEAUFORT — With 86 Carteret County children currently in the custody of the County Department of Social Services, child welfare workers and foster care families play a critical role in caring for the youngest and most vulnerable residents.
With September recognized as Child Welfare Workforce Development Month, DSS officials say it’s a great time to highlight the sacrifice of those who deal with what can be painful and stressful situations involving children.
“Social workers play a critical role in child welfare systems nationwide by protecting the well-being of children, youth, and supporting families in need,” County DSS Director Jessica Adams said Sept. 22. “Ensuring that the needs of children who experience maltreatment are addressed is essential and we work toward improving safety and permanence for every child we encounter.”
DSS currently has 24 full-time child welfare social workers assigned to different divisions in the agency. These divisions include child protective services intake, assessments, in-home services, foster care and adoption. As of Sept. 22, the agency has three vacancies — two permanency planning and foster care social workers and one licensing social worker.
Child welfare workers can experience burnout because of the intense situations they face, and county child welfare social work program manager Kody Krebs said his agency is continually looking for ways to alleviate some of the stress.
“Each day, our social workers are mandated to protect the lives of vulnerable children, youth, and families while working in stressful environments that include high workloads, safety concerns and competing demands,” Mr. Krebs said. “Child welfare workers experience burnout at a higher rate than other helping professions. To address burnout, our supervisors manage caseload limits, utilize an entire team approach with internal and external partners, and are committed to ongoing staff development.”
Mr. Krebs continued that the agency tries to build a supportive culture, “so we encourage peer relationships, offer support for secondary trauma and promote safety and self-care for all staff through ongoing training and consultation.”
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman, who oversees the operations of DSS and the County Health Department, praised the dedication of child welfare employees.
“The Carteret County Child Welfare Division has weathered many challenges during the four plus years I have been here as their Consolidated Human Services Director,” she said. “They have always managed to make me proud. Their dedication to the job and to the protection of children, the strengthening of families and the progress of their community is strong and admirable.”
Another critical piece to the care of children removed from their homes are licensed foster care families. There are currently 21 active, licensed foster homes, and only 12 had availability to accept new placements as of last week.
“Foster families in our community play an important role in our community and support our child welfare workforce,” Ms. Adams said. “Having foster families in Carteret County means that children remain closer to their social worker and their family of origin. This reduces the amount of travel time necessary to ensure visits and access to needed services. In my experience, keeping children in their own communities lends to more meaningful interactions with the agency, increases the likelihood of shared parenting and supports reunification efforts.”
Ms. Adams said there is a need for more foster families. The next round of foster parent training courses in Carteret County starts this spring. The five-week course meets twice a week.
“The course offers a realistic picture of fostering in a supportive and honest way,” Ms. Adams said.
Those interested in learning more about fostering can call DSS at 252-728-3181 or visit carteretcountync.gov/770/Foster-Care.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.