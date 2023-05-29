CROATAN — Croatan High School art students Gracie Anklam, Simone Pelley, Christina Brannen, Trammell Miller and Skylar Brown had their artwork featured in the 2023 Spring Volume 53 of the National Art Honor Society News publication.
The Croatan National Art Honor Society chapter was also one of three North Carolina schools highlighted in this spring's publication. Croatan highlighted events students have participated in for the 2022-23 academic year.
To see their work and the article, go to https://mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?i=792105.
