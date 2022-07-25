nurses

Michelle Barrett (left) and Rebecca “Nikki” Russell (right) hold their awards Monday, July 25, after receiving recognition at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. (Matthew Adkins photo)

MOREHEAD CITY – Healthcare providers have earned the title "hero" in recent times as they work tirelessly to positively impact their community.
On Monday, July 25, four such individuals stood out from the crowd and were congratulated during Carteret Health Care hospital's monthly Board of Directors meeting.
Michelle Barrett, who works in maternal child health, earned the title of Nurse of the Year. Rebecca “Nikki” Russell was awarded the Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year.
Both women were nominated by their fellow coworkers and selected from a pool of more than 400 nurses and CNAs at the hospital.
Nurse recruiter Tonya Dixon and family nurse Nicole Frost also received recognition from the board for their outstanding level of care and job performance.
Board President Harvey Case took a moment to personally congratulate everyone on their dedication and commitment to providing top-notch healthcare.
“Great people make a great organization,” said Case. “Michelle and Nikki are some of the very best. This is why our reputation is so strong, because of these people. I want to say thank you.”
Also discussed during the meeting was the area's status concerning COVID-19.
The hospital currently has four COVID-positive patients out of a total of 89 inpatients, according to Community Relations Marketing Director Michelle Lee.
A coronavirus outbreak at the facility's cardiac catheterization lab closed the department for a week in May but has since been contained, according to management.
Reports also show 16 staff members tested positive for the virus in the past 30 days.
Lee said the hospital continues to regularly monitor the COVID situation to determine the level of response for healthcare providers.
Visitation in the facility was tightened June 15 to “limited access” and is assessed weekly to determine if the guidelines should change.
According to the hospital's website, visitors are screened upon entry and must wear a hospital-grade mask over their mouth during their entire stay. COVID-negative patients and day surgery patients may have two visitors in a room at a time, while COVID-positive inpatients may have one visitor after they receive personal protective equipment training.
Virtual visitation with family members is also offered and may be arranged with the clinical coordinator.
Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Clyde Brooks explained the recent COVID cases have resulted in an increase of activity in the monoclonal antibody clinic at the hospital.
Healthcare providers have shifted toward giving oral COVID medication, which is easier to administer to patients than traditional methods, Brooks said.
Concerning the physical expansion of the hospital, construction has entered its fourth month for renovations to Carteret Health Care's surgery department.
Work is expected to be delayed up to a month after the discovery of a conflict between the concrete foundation and existing underground piping and utilities. Approximately $3 million has already been paid on the project.
A new helipad is also in the works as a bid for construction was unanimously approved by the board Monday. The proposed landing site will be adjacent to the north-west side of the hospital and is estimated to cost $899,000.
Approval was also given at a cost of $165,000 for a linear accelerator building space and additional floor space for medical oncology.
The hospital served 499 inpatients and 11,057 patients through its emergency department and other outpatient services in May, according to the board. This figure represents a 5.6% increase from last year.

