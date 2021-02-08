Amid pandemic, report shows increase in dropouts, decrease in suspensions

BEAUFORT — There was a slight increase in the Carteret County school system’s dropout rate and a significant decrease in students suspended from schools in 2019-20 compared to the previous year, according to a consolidated data report released Wednesday during the State Board of Education meeting.
In releasing the data, N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials cautioned when comparing to keep in mind schools were closed March 16, 2020, and students participated in remote learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“Daily school attendance was not taken during that time and students were not withdrawn for attendance,” the report states.
In 2019-20, 1.08% of county high school students dropped out, up from 1.04% in 2018-19. That represents 28 students dropping out in 2019-20, up from 27 in 2018-19.
Regarding the slight increase in dropouts, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said, “I am saddened when any student chooses to leave school prior to graduating from high school, knowing the long-term impact to the student. I appreciate the efforts of school counselors, teachers and administrators in keeping the dropout rate low, particularly in a year that was impacted by the pandemic.”
He further pointed out that despite the challenges of the pandemic, the county’s dropout rate “is the second lowest this rate has been in the last five years.”
The county dropout rate is below the state average of 1.53%. The state’s overall dropout rate decreased from 2.01% in 2018-19 to 1.53% in 2019-20. The state reported more than half of the state’s school districts reported a decrease in their high school dropout rates from the previous year.
Suspensions
The number of county students suspended in grades one through 12 decreased by one-third in 2019-20 compared to the previous year. There were 649 students placed on short-term (one to 10 days) suspension in 2019-20, compared to 964 in 2018-19.
The number of long-term suspensions (more than 11 days) decreased as well, with one student placed on long-term suspension in 2019-20, down from five the previous year.
Acknowledging that school campuses being closed in March contributed to the decrease in suspensions, Dr. Jackson said, “Helping students work through challenges and avoid poor behavior choices that lead to suspensions is ongoing work that every staff member takes responsibility for through seeking to develop positive relationships with students.”
He added that the current attendance schedule that has middle and high school students attending remotely part- or full-time has created additional challenges in keeping students engaged in school.
“School principals, teachers, counselors and social workers are working hard to keep students connected to school even if they are currently 100% virtual,” he said. “As recent research has shown, children do best when they are engaged in face-to-face instruction.”
Statewide, the number of short-term suspensions decreased by 24.8% in 2019-20 from the previous year. There were 152,873 short-term suspensions in 2019-20, compared to 203,298 in 2018-19.
The number of long-term suspensions statewide decreased 31%, from 587 in 2018-19 to 405 in 2019-20.
Lesser offenses committed by students are often dealt with using in-school suspensions or short-term suspensions, which are out-of-school suspensions of one to 10 days. Principals usually make decisions about whether to suspend a student in-school or short-term or out-of-school and the duration of suspensions. In-school suspensions are usually served in an in-school suspension classroom. When a school does not have an in-school suspension program or when offenses are more serious or chronic, they may be dealt with through short-term, out-of-school suspensions.
A serious offense may employ a long-term suspension as a consequence. Long-term suspensions last from 11 days up to the remainder of the school year. When a student is suspended long-term, the student may not return to their regular school for the duration of the suspension.
Districts may allow long-term suspended students to attend an alternative learning program or alternative school during their long-term suspensions. In Carteret County, students attend Bridges Alternative School on the campus of West Carteret High School.
No expulsions were reported in the county. Statewide, there were 21 expulsions in 2019-20, down from 23 in 2018-19.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.