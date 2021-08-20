Cedar Point officials plan picnic shelter as Boathouse Creek park improvements continue

CEDAR POINT — Visitors will soon have a picnic shelter to enjoy at Cedar Point’s waterfront public park.
In his report at the end of the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ work session Thursday night in town hall, town manager David Rief said he’d gotten an estimate of $15,508 to build the open-sided, metal-roofed structure. An additional estimate of $3,500 to supply and pour the concrete pad for the shelter yielded a total project cost estimate of $18,558.
“I think that’s pretty reasonable,” said Commissioner Frankie Winberry, who is an engineer technician for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Public Works Operation Branch.
Mr. Rief put together a budget ordinance for the project for Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park and said the town has the money to pay for it.
Cedar Point received a $140,00 anonymous donation to pay for construction of a new pier, completed in July, and there’s about $50,000 left over.
Bathroom facilities are also in the works.
The town purchased the 56 acres of land for the park for $2.8 million in 2019, paid for mostly with proceeds from a $2.5 million bond referendum. The park, on the creek and the White Oak River, features several miles of walking trails through woods and along the shore.
Officials also hope to get a kayak launch – compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act – installed fairly soon, likely paid for with a $60,000 state Division of Coastal Management grant and $20,000 town match.
Meanwhile, Mr. Rief told the board Thursday night Cedar Point needs to put a bait-cutting board somewhere on the new pier, because people fishing on it have been cutting bait and making a mess on the benches under the gazebo at the end of the pier.
In addition, the town will post a sign that puts the gazebo off-limits to fishing. Fishing will still be allowed on the rest of the pier.
